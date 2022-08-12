Bengaluru

This Swiggy delivery executive on crutches wins the internet

Aug 12, 2022

The moment his story went up, it started making rounds on social media.

The life of a delivery person can be unimaginably tough. While we stay home waiting for our delivery, there's so much that they have to cope with, to make time-bound deliveries. All this on a daily basis! In the same vein, a Swiggy delivery man from Bengaluru is making rounds on the internet for showcasing his undying efforts to make ends meet.

Ordering food...and some realization The backstory

As Rohit Kumar Singh placed an order on Swiggy on a fine Sunday morning, the initial estimated time of arrival (ETA) of the food shown was 30 minutes. However, as time passed by, he grew impatient since it was already past the ETA. Upon receiving his call, the delivery agent said that he would be there in some time in a comforting tone.

The incident A delay that caused awakening

After a few minutes of making another attempt to know the order's ETA, Singh's doorbell finally rang and he rushed to collect his food. As he opened the door, he saw a man graciously smiling with the food package in hand and trying to balance his crutches as he was disabled! Singh felt sorry for the delivery executive and apologized in no time.

Overcoming challenges Meet Krishnappa Rathod

Upon interacting, Singh found out that the delivery agent Krishnappa Rathod (41) had lost his job at a cafe during the pandemic. Ever since then, he has been delivering orders for Swiggy. The man wakes up early and works throughout the day to make ends meet. He has three kids, but owing to a financial crunch he couldn't get them to the city.

Donate Here's how you can help

Singh and Rathod were only two to three minutes into the conversation when the latter had to leave in order to attempt his next delivery. Singh took to LinkedIn to share this incident and urged people to come forward and donate some amount to Rathod's Google Pay account to help him out. His contact details are available here.

Tough life Other viral incidents featuring delivery persons

Recently, a video featuring a Swiggy delivery man drenched in rain, waiting at a traffic signal surfaced on the internet making many hearts ache at his plight. In another incident, the video of a schoolboy who joined Zomato as a delivery boy following his father's accident went viral on Twitter. Attending school in the morning, he works after 6 pm to deliver orders.