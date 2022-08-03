Bengaluru

Here's what the new signboard in Bengaluru's Whitefield area means

Written by Sneha Das Aug 03, 2022, 04:18 pm 2 min read

The new signboard has been set up to ensure the safety of blind people.

Bengaluru Traffic Police have the reputation of being rather prompt with their response on social media regarding doubts and questions on road safety and signboards. This time, they explained the meaning of an unusual road sign that was spotted by a commuter in the city. The image of the new signboard was shared by Twitter user Aniruddha Mukherjee.

Signboard New signboard has been set up for blind people's safety

The new board has four black dots against a white background. Sharing the image of the board, the Twitter user wrote, "What traffic symbol is this? @wftrps @blrcitytraffic This is put up just before Hopefarm signal!" According to Whitefield area Traffic Police, the signboard urges commuters to be cautious as a blind person is likely to be on the road.

Placement Board placed near a blind school at Hope Farm Junction

"Dear Sir, that is a cautionary sign board which (warns) that a blind person may likely be on the road (and so you must) exercise caution while driving. There is a school (for blind people) at Hope Farm Junction where this board is placed. Regards," Whitefield Traffic Police Station tweeted. Several netizens have applauded the introduction of the new signboard.

Twitter Post Here's the viral tweet

Motor Vehicle Act No such sign board under MV Act: Twitter user

"Thank you for the education! Most of us are unaware of these road signs and their meaning," a user wrote. However, one user claimed that there is no such sign board under the Motor Vehicle Act and neither has he seen it in any other country. "If you want people to really understand this the same should've been given suitable publicity," the user wrote.

Google collaboration Bengaluru Traffic Police collaborated with Google to ease urban movement

Recently, some house owners in Bengaluru's Koramangala area had set up some witty and creative parking signs which had gone viral. This was done to prevent parking in random spots. According to Hindustan Times, Bengaluru Traffic Police have collaborated with Google to ease urban movement. For the first time ever, an Indian police department will work with Google directly.