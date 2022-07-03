Technology

How to redeem Free Fire MAX codes for July 3

Free Fire MAX is a multiplayer battle royale game that has recently achieved a huge fan base in India. In order to elevate the gaming experience, it provides players with numerous opportunities to win a variety of exciting rewards using redeemable codes. The bonuses assist players in improving their performance and achieving higher rankings. Take a look at the codes for July 3 (Sunday).

A battle royale game with teammates is always fun, but you can keep the gaming experience fresh only if you try new tools/weapons, skins, and costumes.

Furthermore, having some extra treasures along with good game-handling skills and teammates adds to your efforts of achieving higher rankings within the game.

Free Fire MAX always offers an option to get some extra goodies via redeemable codes.

Details A player can redeem each code only once

There is no limit to the number of alphanumeric codes that players can redeem, but each code can only be claimed once. For Sunday, i.e., July 3, the 12-digit alphanumeric codes of Free Fire MAX can help the players grab new skins, characters, weapons, and more. These codes can be redeemed by the players via Free Fire's Rewards Redemption site.

Codes Here are the redeemable codes for July 3

The codes mentioned below can only be redeemed by players using Indian servers. FU3D-TSRW-D23V, 4RBN-TJYG-K1IB, UV7F-YDTW-G345, NJ6K-YI87-G6YF. FU7V-FYC6-DS5A, 4QR2-ETGR-FYGV, 765C-RX4S-AQTG, YWI3-O4R5-9T68. UTJR-EKWQ-O928, 7K64-ERT9-OI87, FXW3-4RTG-VU7Y, 6H34-567O-YU9H. I8UF-JDSQ-KO18, 7T2F-WVEB-DFNV, FW3U-47RT-YG6V, HGFR-J5KI-67UO. K890-L8PU-OY7T, 6R9I-8E37-Y4H5, JT6Y-I7UH-9JN8.

Instructions How to redeem the 12-digit alphanumeric codes?

Visit the rewards redemption website (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en). Log in with your registered social media account, such as Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or VK. Copy the codes, paste them into the text box, and click on the confirm button. If your redemption is successful, you will be notified, and the rewards will be displayed in your in-game mail section within 24 hours.