Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inaugurate Bengaluru Tech Summit-2021

PM Narendra Modi and US Vice-President Kamala Harris will be invited to the Karnataka government's flagship annual event Bengaluru Tech Summit-2021 (BTS-2021) from November 17-19. Deputy Chief Minister CN Ashwath Narayan said the summit would be held in a hybrid format. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be invited to inaugurate the conclave and US Vice-President Kamala Harris will be invited to participate," Narayan said.

A preparatory meeting for the event was held today

Narayan—who holds Information Technology and Biotechnology and Science and Technology portfolios—convened a preparatory meeting with officials of the Department of Electronics, Information Technology, Biotechnology, Science and Technology, and Chairpersons of the Vision groups. Kris Gopalakrishna, Chairperson, State Vision Group for IT; Dr. Kiran Majumdar Shaw, Chairperson, State Vision Group for Biotechnology; and Prashanth Prakash, Chairperson, State Vision Group for Start-ups, virtually attended the meeting.

In view of the possible third wave of the COVID-19, the conclave—with the tagline Driving the Next—will comprise more of virtual and part of the physical model, the Deputy Chief Minister said. Last year, the event held in virtual mode for the first time evoked an overwhelming response and more than 25 countries had participated. This is expected to increase this year, he added.

The three-day event will focus on different aspects of tech

According to a release, the first day of the summit would be Thought Leadership Day (Hall of Fame), the second day would be Technologies and Strategies Day (Hall of Techies), and the third is StartUps Day (Hall of Future). Prior to these, Beyond Bengaluru events would be conducted in Mysuru, Hubballi, and Mangaluru during September and October. The dates would be decided upon shortly.

Union Ministers Nirmala Sitaraman, Ravishankar Prasad, Harsha Vardhan, and Nitin Gadkari, among others, would be invited to participate in the programs, Narayan said. During the Beyond Bengaluru events, the reports pertaining to Karnataka Digital Economy Mission, Engineering R&D, and IESA (Indian Electronics and Semiconductor Association) would be released, he said. Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) and Higher Education Council will also participate in the event.