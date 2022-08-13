Technology

Free Fire MAX's August 13 codes: Here's how to redeem

Written by Athik Saleh Aug 13, 2022, 10:25 am 2 min read

Free Fire MAX is available to Android users in India (Photo credit: Garena)

Garena's Free Fire MAX is a multiplayer battle royale game that lets players purchase additional in-game supplies using real money or via redeemable codes. Players using the in-game bonuses along with the right strategies have higher chances of winning the game and leading the scoreboard rankings. If you are looking for free rewards within the game, here's what you have to do.

Context Why does this story matter?

An improved version of the standard Free Fire, the Free Fire MAX has become a sensation in India due to its high-resolution graphics, engaging gameplay, and free rewards scheme.

The game creators regularly offer redeemable codes that help players. These freebies increase the charm of the game as gamers get skins, costume bundles, and diamonds, among others, without having to spend a penny.

Rules Codes are valid for 12 to 18 hours

There are some basic rules that the players must keep in mind while claiming the Free Fire MAX codes. A player can claim multiple codes, but each code is redeemable only once per gamer. The alphanumeric codes should be claimed via the rewards redemption page within 12 to 18 hours. Additionally, they can only be accessed through Indian servers.

Codes Here are the codes for August 13

Let us check out the Free Fire MAX codes for Saturday, i.e., August 13: L8LN-F5WK-2YPN, 5R8S-AGS5-MCK5, 4UBY-XPTW-ERES, BKSK-ECCM-JZEB. Z2FB-HASU-3VXS, 26JT-3G6R-QVAV, A46N-U6UF-Q2JP, 6LU6-9JJZ-J7S8. FXDS-TSWY-QTJ9, RHUV-SWWV-N9G4, FBJ9-MTXB-9XAP, XKVJ-M65A-NPUQ. AMCT-7DU2-K2U2, W73D-61AW-NGL2, TPNA-MS84-ZE8E, NLCB-6S92-K2DE. LQSQ-2A95-G297, HDQK-XDFJ-7D4H, QA97-CXS2-J0F0, UK2P-Z3NF-GV5U. 2K5A-WHD3-FKWB, FAG4-LHKD-92GZ.

How-to How to redeem the codes?

To redeem Free Fire MAX codes, visit the game's reward redemption page (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en). Now log in using your registered Facebook, Twitter, Huawei, Apple ID, Google, or VK credentials. Add a 12-digit alphanumeric code in the text box, tap on "Confirm," and then press "Ok." After every successful redemption, you will be allowed to pick up the associated reward from the in-game mail section.