Moto X30 Pro, S30 Pro announced: Check features and price

Written by Akash Pandey Aug 13, 2022, 03:10 am 3 min read

The Moto X30 Pro has a stereo speaker setup with Dolby Atmos support

Motorola has unveiled its latest smartphones, the X30 Pro and S30 Pro, in China. The devices boast flagship Qualcomm processors, along with a high-resolution display, triple rear cameras, and fast-charging technology. The handsets are now available for purchase in the country. The X30 Pro begins at CNY 3,699 (nearly Rs. 43,750) and the S30 Pro starts at CNY 2,199 (around Rs. 26,000).

The Moto X30 Pro is a predecessor of the standard X30, with top-notch specifications and several new-age features. It further wears the crown for being the world's first device with a 200MP primary camera.

The handset has been priced aggressively to disrupt the premium smartphone market and take on rivals such as Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra and Xiaomi 12S Ultra.

Design and display The smartphone offers a 144Hz OLED display

The Moto X30 Pro bears a centrally-aligned punch-hole cut-out with thin bezels, curved edges, and an optical in-display fingerprint scanner. The handset flaunts a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) OLED screen with a 144Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ certification, 1,250-nits of peak brightness, 1,500Hz instant touch sampling rate, and Gorilla Glass 5 protection. Dimensions-wise, it measures 8.39mm in thickness and weighs 198.5g.

Information It boasts a 200MP primary camera with OIS

On the rear, the Moto X30 Pro features a 200MP (f/1.95, OIS) primary camera with a Samsung ISOCELL HP1 sensor, a 50MP (f/2.2) 117-degree ultra-wide lens, and a 12MP (f/1.6) telephoto camera with 2x optical zoom. Up front, it sports a 60MP (f/2.2) selfie camera.

Internals The device packs up to 512GB of storage

The Moto X30 Pro draws power from a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, which comes paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage. The handset boots Android 12-based MYUI 4.0. Under the hood, it houses a 4,610mAh battery with 125W fast-charging support. Connectivity options include 5G, dual-SIMs, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, and a Type-C port.

Smartphone #2 Moto S30 Pro: Key highlights

The Moto S30 Pro comes in two colorways

The Moto S30 Pro sports a top-centered punch-hole cut-out, curved edges, and an in-display fingerprint reader. The device features a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) OLED display, with HDR10+ certification, and a 144Hz refresh rate. A Snapdragon 888+ SoC powers the phone, with up to 12GB of RAM, up to 512GB of storage, and a 4,400mAh battery with 68W fast-charging via a Type-C port.

Information The phone offers a 50MP main camera with OIS

The Moto S30 Pro houses triple rear cameras that include a 50MP (f/1.8, OIS) primary shooter, 13MP (f/2.2) 123-degree ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor, with an LED flash. On the front, it features a 32MP (f/2.2) selfie camera

Pocket-pinch What is the cost of these new smartphones?

The X30 Pro starts at CNY 3,699 (nearly Rs. 43,750) for its 8GB/128GB model and goes up to CNY 4,499 (roughly Rs. 53,040) for the 12GB/512GB model. The S30 Pro starts at CNY 2,199 (around Rs. 26,000) for the 8GB/128GB and goes up to CNY 2,899 (approximately Rs. 34,175) for the 12GB/512GB configuration.