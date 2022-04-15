Moto G 5G (2022) previewed in official images: Check features
Motorola is planning to introduce a new handset, the Moto G 5G (2022), in the coming days. In the latest development, official images of the device have surfaced online, revealing its design and features. The upcoming smartphone might have a 6.53-inch 90Hz display, a 13MP selfie camera, up to 6GB of RAM, and a MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor.
- Having risen to third place in terms of smartphone sales in North America, Motorola is also aiming to increase its presence in the global markets as well.
- The upcoming Moto G 5G (2022) will attract buyers with its support for 5G connectivity, a higher refresh rate, and upgraded RAM options. The device is expected to hit the shelves in June 2022.
Moto G 5G (2022) may have a punch-hole cut-out on the top center, slim bezels, a plastic body, and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. It may pack a triple rear camera setup along with an LED flash. The handset could have a 6.53-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It might be offered in Gray as well as Mint color options.
The Moto G 5G (2022) is expected to have a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50MP primary camera and 2MP depth as well as macro sensors. On the front, it can have a 13MP selfie snapper.
The Moto G 5G (2022) may be backed by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor, paired with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. It could boot Android 12 and pack a 5,000mAh battery with support for 15W charging. Connectivity options on the device should include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, and a Type-C port.
Motorola will reveal the official pricing and availability details of the Moto G 5G (2022) at the time of its launch. However, its base variant is expected to sport a starting price figure of around Rs. 22,000. (Source: 91mobiles)