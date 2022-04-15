Technology

Moto G 5G (2022) previewed in official images: Check features

Written by Akash Pandey Apr 15, 2022, 05:06 pm 2 min read

The Moto G 5G (2022) could pack a 90Hz display (Photo credit: 91mobiles)

Motorola is planning to introduce a new handset, the Moto G 5G (2022), in the coming days. In the latest development, official images of the device have surfaced online, revealing its design and features. The upcoming smartphone might have a 6.53-inch 90Hz display, a 13MP selfie camera, up to 6GB of RAM, and a MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor.

Context Why does this story matter?

Having risen to third place in terms of smartphone sales in North America, Motorola is also aiming to increase its presence in the global markets as well.

The upcoming Moto G 5G (2022) will attract buyers with its support for 5G connectivity, a higher refresh rate, and upgraded RAM options. The device is expected to hit the shelves in June 2022.

Design and display The handset may pack a 90Hz LCD display

Moto G 5G (2022) may have a punch-hole cut-out on the top center, slim bezels, a plastic body, and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. It may pack a triple rear camera setup along with an LED flash. The handset could have a 6.53-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It might be offered in Gray as well as Mint color options.

Information It could have a triple rear camera setup

The Moto G 5G (2022) is expected to have a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50MP primary camera and 2MP depth as well as macro sensors. On the front, it can have a 13MP selfie snapper.

Internals The device may be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset

The Moto G 5G (2022) may be backed by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor, paired with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. It could boot Android 12 and pack a 5,000mAh battery with support for 15W charging. Connectivity options on the device should include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, and a Type-C port.

Information Moto G 5G (2022): Pricing and availability

Motorola will reveal the official pricing and availability details of the Moto G 5G (2022) at the time of its launch. However, its base variant is expected to sport a starting price figure of around Rs. 22,000. (Source: 91mobiles)