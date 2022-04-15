Technology

OPPO A57 5G debuts with MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC

Written by Akash Pandey Apr 15, 2022, 04:48 pm 2 min read

OPPO A57 5G comes in three colorways (Photo credit: OPPO).

OPPO has launched a new affordable 5G smartphone, called the A57 5G, in China. The handset is available for purchase there on the company's official store in an 8GB/128GB configuration for CNY 1,499 (roughly Rs. 17,900). As for the key highlights, it bears a 90Hz display, dual rear cameras, MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC, and a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging.

Context Why does this story matter?

The OPPO A57 5G is the successor to the A56 5G that was launched in October last year.

The newly launched handset packs several upgrades over its predecessor, including a new chipset, more RAM, and an improved display.

The smartphone is currently available for purchase only in China and its availability in the global markets is yet to be announced.

Design and display The handset sports a 90Hz LCD display

The OPPO A57 5G features a waterdrop notch design with slim bezels and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. On the rear, it sports dual cameras and a dual-LED flash. The handset boasts a 6.56-inch HD+ (720x1612 pixels) display with a 90Hz refresh rate, a 20:9 aspect ratio, a 90Hz touch sampling rate, 600-nits of peak brightness, and a 269ppi pixel density.

Information It has a 13MP main camera

The OPPO A57 5G sports a dual rear camera setup, comprising a 13MP (f/2.2) primary lens and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. Also, it features an 8MP (f/2.0) front-facing camera.

Internals The device packs up to 8GB of RAM

The OPPO A57 5G is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Under the hood, the handset boots Android 12 with ColorOS 12.1 on top and packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 10W charging. Connectivity options include 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, and a Type-C port.

Information OPPO A57 5G: Pricing and availability

The OPPO A57 5G is now available for purchase in China, bearing a price tag of CNY 1,499 (roughly Rs. 17,900) for the 8GB/128GB model. However, the pricing for its 6GB/128GB variant is yet to be revealed.