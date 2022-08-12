Technology

You can now play cloud games directly from Google Search

Written by Athik Saleh Aug 12, 2022, 07:39 pm 2 min read

A 'Play' option will appear when you search for the game (Photo credit: Variety Intelligence Platform)

Google is testing a new feature that is bound to make gamers happy. It appears that if you search for a game on Google Search, you might be able to launch the game instantly. The change was first noticed by Bryant Chappel of The Nerf Report. According to him, games can be launched using all major cloud gaming services, including Stadia and Luna.

When searching for a game players can now launch a game directly from the search results utilizing @GoogleStadia. pic.twitter.com/xblOsBpF6O — Bryant Chappel (@BryantChappel) August 11, 2022

Context Why does this story matter?

Cloud gaming is a lucrative market. It is expected to rise from $3.24 billion in 2022 to $40.81 billion by 2029 at a CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of 43.6.

Despite the industry's growth and the presence of big names, cloud gaming hasn't improved by leaps and bounds.

Google's new functionality that integrates cloud gaming with search could be the start of something new.

Feature Google Stadia, Amazon Luna, Xbox Cloud Gaming are available

The new update to Google Search will allow users to play cloud games directly from search results. The feature that is still being tested presents users with a 'Play' option against the cloud gaming service. Users will have the option to choose between Google Stadia, Amazon Luna, Xbox Cloud Gaming, and NVIDIA's GeForce Now.

Issue Users have to be logged in to the gaming service

The new functionality is not perfect yet. It is true that the feature makes it easier to access games but you will still have to be logged into the associated gaming services. Otherwise, you'll be taken to a signup page. There could be other intermediary prompts as well. Reports suggest that the feature doesn't seem to work with all games as of now.

Information All games are not playable via GeForce Now

Although GeForce Now is available, not every game can be played. For instance, Bryant Chappel found Fortnite playable but another title, Far Cry 6, wasn't available. It might be a developer's choice. Also, the feature doesn't work on Amazon Luna as seamlessly as on Stadia.

Availability Google is yet to make any official announcement

Google is yet to announce the feature. Reports suggest that some users were able to access the functionality using one Google account but couldn't do so with another. For some, it appeared in the search results once but disappeared later. It seems that the company is running an A/B test to understand how users react to the feature.