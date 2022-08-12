Here's why Nothing Phone (1)'s display cannot reach maximum brightness
The Nothing Phone (1)'s display is unable to achieve its advertised peak brightness, according to a German publication. The device's maximum brightness is currently caped to 700-nits, despite the fact that the on-paper specifications state it to be 1,200-nits. Nothing's spokesperson has also admitted to GSMArena that they have currently limited the brightness even though the OLED panel is capable of achieving more.
- The Phone (1) arrive amid a lot of fanfare but it has come under fire for a number of problems. A few weeks ago, green tint and dead pixels were reported by early adopters.
- Now, the handset's peak brightness restriction is making headlines. At first, it was assumed to be a flaw, but it has been discovered to be an intentional limitation.
Peak brightness determines the maximum capacity of light output for a display within a specific scene or frame. It enhances contrast and brightness ratios for better viewing. Generally, the peak brightness is attained only in specific circumstances, like when playing HDR videos. But the Nothing Phone (1) has failed to achieve it even in this scenario, limiting to only 700-nits instead of 1,200-nits.
Nothing wants to ensure optimal performance and battery consumption on the Phone (1). Unlocking the peak brightness could result in reduced battery life and increased thermal issues. Therefore the brand says it would like to get feedback from the community first before proceeding. However, it may have to take this action with increasing user demand and deliver the solution in the next software update.
The Nothing Phone (1) bears a left-aligned punch-hole, an in-screen fingerprint scanner, and a transparent rear panel. It gets a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED display with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, HDR10+ certification, and 1,200-nits of peak brightness. The handset houses a Snapdragon 778G+ chipset, up to 12GB of RAM, up to 256GB of storage, and a 4,500mAh battery with 33W charging.
The Nothing Phone (1) sports a dual rear camera arrangement that includes a 50MP (f/1.9, OIS) primary shooter and a 50MP (f/2.2) 114-degree ultra-wide snapper, along with an LED flash. For selfies, it has a 16MP (f/2.5) front-facing camera.