Nothing Phone (1) users facing green tint, dead pixels issues
Nothing Phone (1) appears to be experiencing some teething issues just a week after its launch. Multiple users have taken it to Twitter to report the troubles to the company regarding the device's green tint display and dead pixels around the selfie camera. Although the brand's support team has acknowledged the issue, there is still no official advice on what a user should do.
- Green tint and dead pixels on a smartphone display are not new issues. However, for Nothing, it is not the kind of start the company wanted for its maiden smartphone.
- The green tint issue of the OLED screen could be a software issue and the company may fix it in the next update. However, dead pixels is likely a hardware flaw.
Twitter user @_ViaHeart_ reported the green tint on the Nothing Phone (1)'s top screen area. The issue persisted even in the second unit which he received after replacement. Another user, @hishu0808 posted an image with a similar problem. Twitter user @IronHrt2018 also reported the same issue, though in his case, the tint was at the bottom of the display.
Some units of the Nothing Phone (1) have been found to have flaws near the punch hole cut-out of the selfie camera. Tech publication @beebomco reported dead pixels around the punch-hole cut-out just after three hours of device usage. Additionally, an image of the handset with a similar issue was posted by @shubhroxstar.
Screen issues are not uncommon with OLED panels. However, going by the complaints, it seems like the problem persists majorly for the Indian models of the Nothing Phone (1). So, for the time being, it is best to connect with the retailer and get a replacement. Nothing is expected to release a software update soon to fix the tint issues.