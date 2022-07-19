Technology

Nothing Phone (1) users facing green tint, dead pixels issues

Written by Akash Pandey Jul 19, 2022, 01:44 pm 2 min read

The Nothing Phone (1) has a 120Hz OLED display (Photo credit: Nothing)

Nothing Phone (1) appears to be experiencing some teething issues just a week after its launch. Multiple users have taken it to Twitter to report the troubles to the company regarding the device's green tint display and dead pixels around the selfie camera. Although the brand's support team has acknowledged the issue, there is still no official advice on what a user should do.

Context Why does this story matter?

Green tint and dead pixels on a smartphone display are not new issues. However, for Nothing, it is not the kind of start the company wanted for its maiden smartphone.

The green tint issue of the OLED screen could be a software issue and the company may fix it in the next update. However, dead pixels is likely a hardware flaw.

#Issue 1 Multiple reports on green tint display

Twitter user @_ViaHeart_ reported the green tint on the Nothing Phone (1)'s top screen area. The issue persisted even in the second unit which he received after replacement. Another user, @hishu0808 posted an image with a similar problem. Twitter user @IronHrt2018 also reported the same issue, though in his case, the tint was at the bottom of the display.

Hi Carl, so Nothing is new in Nothing Phone 1, we already have seen the same "Green Tint display" issue in some of the previous OP phones as well. So what's for the hype all about? @geekyranjit @GyanTherapy @igyaan pic.twitter.com/ODfBPSna5j — IronHrt (@IronHrt2018) July 13, 2022

Issue #2 Dead pixels around the front camera

Some units of the Nothing Phone (1) have been found to have flaws near the punch hole cut-out of the selfie camera. Tech publication @beebomco reported dead pixels around the punch-hole cut-out just after three hours of device usage. Additionally, an image of the handset with a similar issue was posted by @shubhroxstar.

We received the Nothing phone (1) Indian retail unit this morning. And just three hours in, we are seeing dead pixels around the selfie camera in our unit. Disappointing!!



Any of you facing any similar hardware issues in #Nothingphone1? pic.twitter.com/2jlsfIFaDB — Beebom (@beebomco) July 15, 2022

Solution What should you do if your device is affected?

Screen issues are not uncommon with OLED panels. However, going by the complaints, it seems like the problem persists majorly for the Indian models of the Nothing Phone (1). So, for the time being, it is best to connect with the retailer and get a replacement. Nothing is expected to release a software update soon to fix the tint issues.