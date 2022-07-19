Technology

Redeem Garena Free Fire MAX July 19 codes: Here's how

Written by Akash Pandey Jul 19, 2022, 10:23 am 2 min read

In India, Free Fire MAX is currently limited to Android users (Photo credit: Garena)

Garena's Free Fire Max was introduced last year as a high-resolution version of the standard Free Fire. In addition to good game graphics and battle royale storyline, the multiplayer game allows in-game goodies to the players to keep them hooked. The gamers can not only access these rewards with real money transactions but also with redeemable codes. Here are today's codes.

Context Why does this story matter?

A battle royale game with teammates is fun, but it may become unexciting. The visuals and gameplay certainly help, but the players may keep returning to the game if they can get free in-game items.

It is for this reason that the game's creators added a free rewards system through redeemable codes.

The additional weapons, skins, and outfits can help players improve their gaming.

Details Codes are valid for a limited duration

For today i.e. July 19, the 12-digit codes of Free Fire MAX can help players obtain rewards such as skins, weapon crates, free diamonds, premium bundles, and more. Game players can redeem the alphanumeric codes via the rewards page. The codes can only be accessed by the players using Indian servers. Also, they are valid for a limited duration of 12 to 18 hours.

Codes Here are the codes for July 19

Take a look at today's codes. Each of them is redeemable only once per player. 8F3QZKNTLWBZ, FF11WFNPP956, FF119MB3PFA5, YXY3EGTLHGJX WLSGJXS5KFYR, ZRJAPH294KV5, FF10GCGXRNHY, FF11DAKX4WHV FF11HHGCGK3B, B6IYCTNH4PV3, FF1164XNJZ2V, W0JJAFV3TU5E MCPTFNXZF4TA, FF11NJN5YS3E, Y6ACLK7KUD1N, FF10617KGUF9

Instructions How to redeem the 12-digit codes?

Head over to the Free Fire MAX rewards redemption page (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en). Now, using your Facebook, Twitter, Apple ID, Google, or VK credentials, log in to your account. Add a particular code in the text box, tap 'Confirm,' and then press 'OK' on the dialog box. After a successful redemption, you can collect the reward from the game's mail section.