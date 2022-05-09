Everything we know about Nothing phone (1) coming this summer
Nothing is gearing up to announce its first-ever smartphone, the phone (1). In response to a user's query, Nothing's founder Carl Pei tweeted that the handset will debut on "6/9 at 4:20," which could be June 9 at 4:20pm. Some are also seeing it as a tongue in cheek comment. Recently, a dubious user manual of the handset had tipped some of its specifications.
- In March this year, Nothing had confirmed that it is working on a smartphone that will debut in the summer of 2022. The phone will boot Nothing OS, a custom user interface based on top of Android.
- The smartphone will also be launched in India and will be available exclusively via e-commerce giant Flipkart, which has already activated a landing page for the handset.
The Nothing phone (1) is expected to have a punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, and an in-display or side-mounted fingerprint scanner. The rear panel may be made of transparent glass or plastic to reveal the insides - similar to the Nothing ear (1) earbuds. The handset is rumored to sport a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2412 pixels) AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support.
The Nothing phone (1) may feature triple rear cameras, including a 50MP primary shooter, an 8MP depth lens, and a 2MP macro sensor. On the front, it could sport a 32MP selfie snapper.
The Nothing phone (1) could be backed by a Snapdragon 778G chipset, coupled with 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. Under the hood, it will boot Android 12-based Nothing OS and pack a 4,500mAh battery with fast-charging technology. For connectivity, the handset should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and a Type-C port.
The price and availability details of the Nothing phone (1) will be revealed at the time of its launch. However, looking at the specifications, it is expected to be a mid-ranger and should cost around Rs. 30,000.