Everything we know about Nothing phone (1) coming this summer

Written by Akash Pandey May 09, 2022, 03:30 pm 2 min read

Nothing phone (1) could be backed by a Snapdragon 778G SoC (Photo credit: Nothing)

Nothing is gearing up to announce its first-ever smartphone, the phone (1). In response to a user's query, Nothing's founder Carl Pei tweeted that the handset will debut on "6/9 at 4:20," which could be June 9 at 4:20pm. Some are also seeing it as a tongue in cheek comment. Recently, a dubious user manual of the handset had tipped some of its specifications.

Context Why does this story matter?

In March this year, Nothing had confirmed that it is working on a smartphone that will debut in the summer of 2022. The phone will boot Nothing OS, a custom user interface based on top of Android.

The smartphone will also be launched in India and will be available exclusively via e-commerce giant Flipkart, which has already activated a landing page for the handset.

Design and display The handset may offer a 90Hz AMOLED screen

The Nothing phone (1) is expected to have a punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, and an in-display or side-mounted fingerprint scanner. The rear panel may be made of transparent glass or plastic to reveal the insides - similar to the Nothing ear (1) earbuds. The handset is rumored to sport a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2412 pixels) AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support.

Information It could get a 32MP front-facing camera

The Nothing phone (1) may feature triple rear cameras, including a 50MP primary shooter, an 8MP depth lens, and a 2MP macro sensor. On the front, it could sport a 32MP selfie snapper.

Internals A Snapdragon 778G SoC may power the device

The Nothing phone (1) could be backed by a Snapdragon 778G chipset, coupled with 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. Under the hood, it will boot Android 12-based Nothing OS and pack a 4,500mAh battery with fast-charging technology. For connectivity, the handset should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and a Type-C port.

Information Nothing phone (1): Pricing and availability

The price and availability details of the Nothing phone (1) will be revealed at the time of its launch. However, looking at the specifications, it is expected to be a mid-ranger and should cost around Rs. 30,000.