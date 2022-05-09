Technology

Sharp AQUOS R7 boasts 240Hz OLED screen with 2,000-nits brightness

Written by Akash Pandey May 09, 2022, 02:11 pm 2 min read

The Sharp AQUOS R7 is offered in Black and Silver shades (Photo credit: Sharp)

Sharp has introduced its flagship smartphone, the AQUOS R7, in Japan. The handset will go on sale in July via local operators, NTT Docomo and Softbank. The AQUOS R7 arrives with some industry-leading hardware, including an OLED display with 1-240Hz adaptive refresh rate, a massive 1-inch camera sensor with Leica Sumicron lens, and Android 12 support.

Context Why does this story matter?

Sharp continues to expand its portfolio of high-end smartphones in its home country. The AQUOS R7 aims to increase the brand's presence with several unique selling points.

The successor to last year's R6 brings in an upgraded processor, more storage, and an advanced rear camera setup with Octa PD AF technology that "allows all pixels to detect the focus position," as per the company.

Design and display The handset comes with 2,000-nits of peak brightness

The AQUOS R7 features a dust and water-resistant design with a centrally-aligned punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, and an in-screen 3D ultrasonic fingerprint scanner. It also gets Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection on both front and back. The device sports a 6.6-inch WUXGA+ (1260x2730 pixels) Pro IGZO OLED screen with a variable refresh rate of 1-240Hz and 2,000-nits of peak brightness.

Information It gets a 47.2MP LEICA lens

On the rear panel, the AQUOS R7 offers a LEICA-engineered 1.0-inch, 47.2MP (f/1.9) primary lens, a 1.9MP ToF sensor, and an LED flash. On the front, it has a 12.6MP (f/2.3) selfie snapper.

Internals A Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC powers the device

The AQUOS R7 is backed by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, paired with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. Under the hood, the smartphone boots Android 12 and packs a 5,000mAh battery. The charging details are unclear as of now. For connectivity, it supports 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information Sharp AQUOS R7: Pricing and availability

The pricing for the Sharp AQUOS R7 is expected to be announced when the smartphone nears its launch in July. It will be up for grabs in Japan via local operators such as NTT and Docomo.