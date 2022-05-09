Technology

This is how Motorola RAZR 3 will look like

Written by Akash Pandey May 09, 2022, 01:29 pm 2 min read

Motorola RAZR 3 will have dual lenses on the outer shell (Photo credit: 91mobiles)

Motorola may announce the launch date for its new-generation foldable phone, the RAZR 3, in the coming days. According to 91moblies, the upcoming device has been codenamed "Maven." The handset is expected to arrive in two chipset variants, with up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. The publication has also shared several live shots of the foldable smartphone, revealing its design highlights.

Context Why does this story matter?

Motorola is gearing up to introduce the third-generation handset under its revamped RAZR line-up.

The brand's upcoming device will bear a resemblance to Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 while retaining some elements of its predecessor, the RAZR 5G.

The Motorola RAZR 3 will feature top-of-the-line hardware and is expected to arrive in China by late July or early August.

Design and display The device will have a Full-HD+ foldable display

The Motorola RAZR 3 will bear a slightly revamped clamshell design with a foldable form-factor. It will also have a power-button embedded fingerprint scanner. The device will sport a Full-HD+ foldable display with a centrally-aligned punch-hole cut-out. However, the details regarding its size and other specifics are unclear as of now. It is said to arrive in Quartz Black and Tranquil Blue colors.

Information It will have a 32MP selfie camera

The Motorola RAZR 3 will be equipped with dual lenses on the outer side, including a 50MP main camera and a 13MP ultra-wide sensor which may also double up as a macro shooter. On the inside, there will have a 32MP selfie snapper.

Internals The handset will pack up to 12GB of RAM

The Motorola RAZR 3 will be backed by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. Another variant of the handset is said to get the unannounced Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ SoC. At the heart, it will boot Android 12. The battery and charging details are still under the wraps as of now.

Information Motorola RAZR 3: Pricing and availability

The pricing and availability details of the Motorola RAZR 3 in China will be revealed at the time of its launch around July-end. However, it is expected to cost around Rs. 1.2 lakh. (Source: 91mobiles)