Vivo Y15c debuts in India with MediaTek Helio P35 SoC

Written by Akash Pandey May 09, 2022, 12:11 pm 2 min read

Vivo 15c is 8.28mm thin and weighs 179g (Photo credit: Vivo)

Vivo has silently launched its latest smartphone, the Vivo 15c, in India. As for the key highlights, the handset packs an LCD display, dual rear cameras, MediaTek Helio P35 SoC, and a 5,000mAh battery. The brand is yet to reveal the pricing and availability details of this newly introduced device that comes with 3GB of RAM and up to 64GB of storage.

Context Why does this story matter?

Vivo is aggressively expanding its portfolio of budget and mid-range smartphones in India.

In the last few months, the company has launched over five models in the Y series, including the Y21T, Y55 5G, Y15s, Y33T, and Y75 5G.

The new Y15c aims to attract first-time buyers and compete with budget offerings from Samsung, Xiaomi, TECNO and Infinix, among others.

Design and display The smartphone has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor

The Vivo Y15c offers a waterdrop notch design with a noticeable bottom bezel and a side-mounted fingerprint reader. The 3D panel on the rear features gradient texture with vertical stripes and holds dual lenses and an LED flash. The handset bears a 6.51-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) LCD display with a 60Hz refresh rate. It also gets 'Eye Protection' mode that automatically adjusts the brightness.

Information It has a 13MP primary lens

The Vivo Y15c is equipped with dual rear cameras including 13MP (f/2.2) main sensor and a 2MP (f/2.4) secondary lens. On the front, it has an 8MP (f/2.0) selfie snapper.

Internals The handset packs a 5,000mAh battery

The Vivo Y15c is powered by a MediaTek Helio P35 chipset, paired with 3GB of RAM and up to 64GB of internal storage. Under the hood, it boots Android 12-based Funtouch OS 12 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 10W standard charging. Connectivity options on the device include dual-SIMs, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5, GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information Vivo Y15c: Pricing and availability

Vivo is yet to announce the pricing and availability details of the Y15c smartphone. However, it is expected to start at around Rs. 10,000. The handset comes in Mystic Blue and Wave Green color variants.