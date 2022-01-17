Vivo Y10 and Y10 (t1 version) launched in China

Athik Saleh Twitter Jan 17, 2022, 12:30 am 2 min read

Vivo Y10 and Y10 (t1 version) are available in two color options (Photo credit: Vivo China)

Vivo has unveiled two new budget-range smartphones, the Y10 and Y10 (t1 version), in China. They carry a price-tag of CNY 1,099 (around Rs. 12,900) and are available for purchase in China in two color options. As for the key highlights, they feature an HD+ display, a dual rear camera setup, a MediaTek Helio chip, and a 5,000mAh battery.

The Y10 and Y10 (t1 version) are the latest addition to Vivo's portfolio of budget-range handsets in China. The duo is unique in a way that, despite their different names, they carry the same price tag.

To make it even interesting, they almost have the same specifications as well. The only differences lie in the case of chipset, storage type, and Bluetooth version.

The Vivo Y10 and Y10 (t1 version) feature a waterdrop notch design, a noticeable bottom bezel, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, they sport a rectangular camera unit. The handsets bear a 6.51-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) display with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a 60Hz refresh rate, and an 89% screen-to-body ratio. They are offered in Moonlit Night and Glacier Blue colors.

The Vivo Y10 and Y10 (t1 version) flaunt a dual rear camera arrangement comprising a 13MP primary sensor and 2MP macro shooter. Up front, they sport an 8MP snapper for selfies and video calls.

The Vivo Y10 and Y10 (t1 version) are powered by a MediaTek Helio P35 and MediaTek Helio P70 chipset, respectively, paired with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of eMMC 5.1 and UFS 2.1 storage, respectively. They boot Android 11-based OriginOS and pack a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging. The Y10 offers support for Bluetooth 4.2 while Y10 (t1 version) supports Bluetooth 5.0.

The Vivo Y10 and Y10 (t1 version) are priced at CNY 1,099 (roughly Rs. 12,900) for the sole 4GB/128GB variant. They are available for purchase in China. The company has not revealed any details about the handsets' India launch.