Technology

Realme 9 5G to debut with different specifications in Europe

Realme 9 5G to debut with different specifications in Europe

Written by Akash Pandey May 08, 2022, 07:15 am 2 min read

Realme 9 5G Europe-specific model will be backed by a Snapdragon 695 chipset (Photo credit: Realme)

Realme is expected to launch the Realme 9 5G smartphone in the European market soon. In the latest development, it has been discovered that the Europe-specific model of the device will arrive with a different set of specifications than the Asian version. It will have a comparatively larger display with a higher refresh rate, a 50MP primary sensor, and Snapdragon 695 SoC.

Context Why does this story matter?

Realme has already introduced its 9-series smartphone, Realme 9 5G, in the Asian market in March.

The arrival of the device in the European market has been long anticipated. Perhaps the most intriguing aspect is that it will arrive there with several tweaked specifications.

It appears to us that the brand wants it to be a redesigned device with new technical characteristics.

Design and display The handset will get a 120Hz LCD display

The Europe-spec Realme 9 5G is likely to feature a left-aligned punch-hole design with slim bezels and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it will sport a triple camera unit with an LED flash. The handset will bear a 6.6-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2412 pixels) LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is likely to be offered in two color options.

Information It will house a 50MP main lens

The Realme 9 5G will be equipped with a triple rear camera arrangement, comprising a 50MP primary shooter, a 2MP depth lens, and a 2MP macro sensor. On the front, it will have a 16MP selfie snapper.

Internals A Snapdragon 695 chipset will power the device

The Realme 9 5G will be backed by a Snapdragon 695 chipset, coupled with up to 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. Under the hood, it is likely to boot Android 12 and pack a 5,000mAh battery with 18W charging. For connectivity, the handset should offer support for dual-SIMs, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and a Type-C port.

Information Realme 9 5G: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the Realme 9 5G in Europe will be announced at the time of its launch. However, we expect it to start at around €200 (nearly Rs. 16,200).