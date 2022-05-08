Realme 9 5G to debut with different specifications in Europe
Realme is expected to launch the Realme 9 5G smartphone in the European market soon. In the latest development, it has been discovered that the Europe-specific model of the device will arrive with a different set of specifications than the Asian version. It will have a comparatively larger display with a higher refresh rate, a 50MP primary sensor, and Snapdragon 695 SoC.
- Realme has already introduced its 9-series smartphone, Realme 9 5G, in the Asian market in March.
- The arrival of the device in the European market has been long anticipated. Perhaps the most intriguing aspect is that it will arrive there with several tweaked specifications.
- It appears to us that the brand wants it to be a redesigned device with new technical characteristics.
The Europe-spec Realme 9 5G is likely to feature a left-aligned punch-hole design with slim bezels and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it will sport a triple camera unit with an LED flash. The handset will bear a 6.6-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2412 pixels) LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is likely to be offered in two color options.
The Realme 9 5G will be equipped with a triple rear camera arrangement, comprising a 50MP primary shooter, a 2MP depth lens, and a 2MP macro sensor. On the front, it will have a 16MP selfie snapper.
The Realme 9 5G will be backed by a Snapdragon 695 chipset, coupled with up to 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. Under the hood, it is likely to boot Android 12 and pack a 5,000mAh battery with 18W charging. For connectivity, the handset should offer support for dual-SIMs, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and a Type-C port.
The official pricing and availability details of the Realme 9 5G in Europe will be announced at the time of its launch. However, we expect it to start at around €200 (nearly Rs. 16,200).