New leak fully reveals TECNO POVA 3: Check specifications

Written by Akash Pandey May 08, 2022, 02:15 am 2 min read

TECNO POVA 3 will house a 50MP triple rear camera setup (Representative image, Photo credit: TECNO)

TECNO is reportedly gearing up to introduce its latest budget smartphone with the moniker "POVA 3." Ahead of the official announcement, the complete specifications of the device have been revealed by tipster Paras Guglani. According to the tipster, the smartphone will arrive with a 6.9-inch display, triple rear cameras, a MediaTek Helio G88 chipset, up to 6GB of RAM, and a 7,000mAh battery.

Context Why does this story matter?

TECNO is a well-known brand, particularly in the budget segment. Its POVA line-up has offered a variety of reasonably priced smartphones.

Though the launch date for the POVA 3 is still under wraps, it has been spotted on the BIS platform with the LF7 model number, which hints at its imminent arrival.

Furthermore, the device will replace the POVA 2, which debuted last year.

Design and display The device will feature a 90Hz LCD display

The TECNO POVA 3 should feature a centrally-aligned punch-hole design with narrow bezels and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it will likely have triple cameras. The handset would bear a 6.9-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2460 pixels) LCD screen with a 20.5:9 aspect ratio and a 90Hz refresh rate. It is likely to arrive in Ecological Black, Silver Sea, and Blue Sea colors.

Information It will sport a 50MP primary sensor

The POVA 3 shall sport a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50MP primary sensor, a depth lens, and a macro sensor, the details of which are unclear as of now, alongside a quad-LED Flash unit. For selfies, it would have an 8MP front-facing snapper.

Internals The device will pack a 7,000mAh battery

The TECNO POVA 3 shall be backed by a MediaTek Helio G88 processor, paired with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of expandable storage. It is likely to boot Android 12 and pack a 7,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast-charging technology. Connectivity options on the device should include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and a Type-C port.

Information TECNO POVA 3: Pricing and availability

The pricing and availability details of the TECNO POVA 3 will be revealed at the time of its launch. However, the device is expected to bear a price tag of around Rs. 15,000 in India. (Source: Paras Guglani)