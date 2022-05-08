Technology

Samsung Galaxy A32 4G gets latest Android 12 update

Written by Akash Pandey May 08, 2022, 01:15 am 2 min read

Samsung Galaxy A32 4G comes in four colorways (Photo credit: Samsung)

Samsung has rolled out the Android 12-based One UI 4.1 update for the Galaxy A32 4G smartphone in India. According to the changelog, the firmware brings a refreshed UI design with the Color Palette feature, enhanced stock apps, a dedicated Privacy Dashboard, mic usage status, privacy indicators for the active camera, and more. The update also bundles bug fixes, performance improvements, and device stability.

Context Why does this story matter?

After releasing the Android 12 update for the Galaxy A32 5G last month, Samsung is treating the device's 4G sibling with its latest custom Android skin.

It brings the latest April 2022 security patch to fix over 80 privacy and security vulnerabilities.

Currently, the update is available only in India, but more markets are expected to get it over the next few weeks.

The Android 12 update for the Samsung Galaxy A32 4G smartphone in India carries version number A325FXXU2BVD6. Users can manually check it by navigating to Settings > Software update.

Design and display The handset flaunts 90Hz AMOLED display

The Samsung Galaxy A32 4G features a waterdrop notch design with a noticeable bottom bezel and an in-screen fingerprint scanner. On the rear, it has a quad camera module with an LED flash. The device sports a 6.4-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a 90Hz refresh rate, and 800-nits of peak brightness.

Information It has a 64MP main camera

The Samsung Galaxy A32 4G packs quad rear cameras including a 64MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and two 5MP (f/2.4) macro as well as depth cameras. On the front, it gets a 20MP (f/2.2) selfie snapper.

Internals A MediaTek Helio G80 chipset powers the device

The Samsung Galaxy A32 4G is powered by a MediaTek Helio G80 processor, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of expandable storage. The device, which is now upgradeable to Android 12-based One UI 4.1, packs a 5,000mAh battery. Connectivity options include dual-SIMs, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Type-C port.