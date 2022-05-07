Technology

iQOO Neo 6 SE debuts with Snapdragon 870 SoC

Written by Akash Pandey May 07, 2022, 12:49 pm 2 min read

iQOO Neo 6 SE records 4K videos at 30fps via rear camera setup (Photo credit: iQOO)

Vivo sub-brand iQOO has launched its latest mid-range smartphone, the Neo 6 SE, in China. It comes just days after the launch of the Vivo X80 series. It starts at CNY 1,999 (nearly Rs. 23,000) for its base model with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The handset is currently available for preorder and will go on sale from May 11 in China.

Context Why does this story matter?

iQOO Neo 6 SE is a scaled-down version of the Neo 6 smartphone that was released last month.

The device retains some elements of its elder sibling while bringing in several upgrades over the last year's Neo 5 SE.

It comes with improved heat dissipation, 4D Game Vibration 3.0, Snapdragon 870 SoC with up to 12GB of RAM, and 80W fast-charging.

Design and display The handset flaunts a 120Hz AMOLED display

The iQOO Neo 6 SE features a punch-hole cut-out on the top center, slim bezels, and an in-screen fingerprint scanner. On the rear, it sports a triple camera unit with an LED flash. The smartphone bears a 6.62-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio, 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and 1,300-nits of peak brightness.

Information It features a 64MP main camera

The iQOO Neo 6 SE is equipped with triple rear lenses including a 64MP (f/1.89) primary sensor, 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) portrait snapper. For selfies, it gets a 16MP (f/2.0) front-facing snapper.

Internals A Snapdragon 870 chipset fuels the device

The iQOO Neo 6 SE is backed by a Snapdragon 870 SoC with Adreno 650 GPU. It gets up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. The smartphone boots Android 12-based OriginOS Ocean and houses a 4,700mAh battery with 80W fast-charging support. For connectivity, it offers support for dual-SIMs, 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, and a Type-C port.

Pocket-pinch iQOO Neo 6 SE: Pricing and availability

iQOO Neo 6 SE has a price tag of CNY 1,999 (nearly Rs. 23,000) for the 8GB/128GB variant. It costs CNY 2,299 (roughly Rs. 26,500) for 8GB/256GB model and CNY 2,499 (approximately Rs. 28,800) for the 12GB/256GB configuration. At present, the device is available for preorder. It will be up for grabs starting May 11 in Blue, Orange, and Gradient Blue colors in China.