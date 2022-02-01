Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra's marketing material reveals design and specifications
Samsung is all set to introduce the Galaxy S22 series on February 9. Ahead of the launch, specifications and design of the high-end Galaxy S22 Ultra have come out, courtesy of marketing images leaked by tipster Evan Blass. As per the leak, it will feature a 120Hz Dynamic AMOLED screen, a 108MP main camera, Exynos 2200/Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip, and a 5,000mAh battery.
Why does this story matter?
- The Galaxy S22 Ultra will be Samsung's most advanced smartphone to date. Encompassing the features of both the S series and Note series, the S22 Ultra will attract those looking for a power-packed flagship handset.
- With only a few days left for its debut, more and more information about the phone is surfacing online. The present one, however, leaves almost nothing to the imagination.
The handset will feature a 120Hz QHD+ screen
The Galaxy S22 Ultra will flaunt a punch-hole design, slim bezels, curved edges, a slot for S Pen, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The handset will bear a 6.8-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 1,750-nits of peak brightness, an aspect ratio of 20:9, and HDR10+ support. It will be offered in Black, White, Burgundy, and Phantom Green color options.
It will boast a 108MP main camera
The Galaxy S22 Ultra will be equipped with a quad rear camera arrangement, comprising a 108MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide shooter, a 10MP (f/2.4) telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, and a 10MP (f/4.9) periscope telephoto snapper with 10x optical zoom. Up front, it will flaunt a 40MP (f/2.2) shooter for selfies and video calls.
It will house a 5,000mAh battery with 45W fast-charging support
The Galaxy S22 Ultra will be fueled by an Exynos 2200/Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage. Under the hood, it will boot Android 12-based One UI 4.1 and pack a 5,000mAh battery with 45W fast-charging support. The handset will offer support for Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi 6, 5G, and a Type-C port.
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra: Pricing and availability
The official pricing and availability details of the Galaxy S22 Ultra will be announced at the time of its launch on February 9. However, it is tipped to start at around $1,199 (around Rs. 89,400).