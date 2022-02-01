Technology

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra's marketing material reveals design and specifications

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra's marketing material reveals design and specifications

Written by Athik Saleh Feb 01, 2022, 02:15 pm 2 min read

The Galaxy S22 Ultra will sport a new-generation S Pen (Photo credit: LetsGoDigital)

Samsung is all set to introduce the Galaxy S22 series on February 9. Ahead of the launch, specifications and design of the high-end Galaxy S22 Ultra have come out, courtesy of marketing images leaked by tipster Evan Blass. As per the leak, it will feature a 120Hz Dynamic AMOLED screen, a 108MP main camera, Exynos 2200/Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip, and a 5,000mAh battery.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Galaxy S22 Ultra will be Samsung's most advanced smartphone to date. Encompassing the features of both the S series and Note series, the S22 Ultra will attract those looking for a power-packed flagship handset.

With only a few days left for its debut, more and more information about the phone is surfacing online. The present one, however, leaves almost nothing to the imagination.

Display The handset will feature a 120Hz QHD+ screen

The Galaxy S22 Ultra will flaunt a punch-hole design, slim bezels, curved edges, a slot for S Pen, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The handset will bear a 6.8-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 1,750-nits of peak brightness, an aspect ratio of 20:9, and HDR10+ support. It will be offered in Black, White, Burgundy, and Phantom Green color options.

Cameras It will boast a 108MP main camera

The Galaxy S22 Ultra will be equipped with a quad rear camera arrangement, comprising a 108MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide shooter, a 10MP (f/2.4) telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, and a 10MP (f/4.9) periscope telephoto snapper with 10x optical zoom. Up front, it will flaunt a 40MP (f/2.2) shooter for selfies and video calls.

Internals It will house a 5,000mAh battery with 45W fast-charging support

The Galaxy S22 Ultra will be fueled by an Exynos 2200/Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage. Under the hood, it will boot Android 12-based One UI 4.1 and pack a 5,000mAh battery with 45W fast-charging support. The handset will offer support for Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi 6, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the Galaxy S22 Ultra will be announced at the time of its launch on February 9. However, it is tipped to start at around $1,199 (around Rs. 89,400).