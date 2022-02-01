Technology

JioPhone 5G to debut in June under Rs. 12,000

JioPhone 5G to debut in June under Rs. 12,000

Written by Surbhi Shah Feb 01, 2022, 01:48 pm 2 min read

JioPhone 5G may debut in India in June (Photo credit: Reliance Jio)

Reliance Jio is working on its first 5G phone, dubbed as the JioPhone 5G. As per the latest leak (via Android Central), the handset may debut in June this year, around the same time the company plans to launch its 5G network service. The report also tips that the device will be priced between Rs. 9,000-12,000.

Context Why does this story matter?

Reliance Jio is India's largest cellular network provider with millions of subscribers and the company has expanded its wings into the smartphone arena.

Last year, it had launched the JioPhone Next in partnership with Google, and this year, it is planning to unveil its first 5G-enabled phone along with 5G cellular service.

The JioPhone 5G will undercut Xiaomi and Realme's affordable 5G offerings.

Design and display The phone will have a side-mounted fingerprint reader

Not much is known about the JioPhone 5G's design details. However, the device is said to feature a punch-hole cut-out with slim bezels and rounded edges. The handset may bear a 6.5-inch IPS LCD screen with an HD+ (720x1600 pixels) resolution. It is also likely to have a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for secure authentication of biometric data.

Information It will sport an 8MP snapper for clicking selfies

The JioPhone 5G is likely to be equipped with a dual rear camera setup comprising a 13MP primary sensor with autofocus support and a 2MP macro lens. For selfies and video calling, there will be an 8MP front-facing camera.

Under the hood It will be loaded with 4GB of RAM

The JioPhone 5G will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G processor, paired with 4GB of RAM and 32GB of expandable storage. Under the hood, it will run on a tweaked version of Android 11 (Go Edition) and pack a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device will offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information JioPhone 5G: Pricing and availability

As per the leak, the JioPhone 5G might be priced anywhere between Rs. 9,000 to Rs. 12,000. However, the official pricing and availability details of the handset will be announced at the time of the launch, which may happen in June this year.