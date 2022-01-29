Technology

Nubia RedMagic 7's teaser released ahead of launch

Written by Athik Saleh Jan 29, 2022, 10:52 pm 2 min read

Nubia RedMagic 7 will have a 64MP main camera (Photo credit: Nubia)

Nubia is all set to launch its flagship smartphone, the RedMagic 7, next month. Ahead of its debut in China, the ZTE-owned brand has released a teaser video of the gaming handset on Weibo. The company is yet to announce the phone's exact date of arrival. It will feature an OLED display, a 64MP main camera, and a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip.

The upcoming phone is part of Nubia's flagship RedMagic 7 series. The lineup will also have a variant with an under-display camera and will be the first gaming smartphone to come with such a feature.

With an industry-leading 165W fast-charging technology, a fast processor, and an attractive design, the RedMagic 7 series is expected to be a favorite among gamers.

Display The device will sport a Full-HD+ OLED display

The Nubia RedMagic 7 will feature a punch-hole design with slim bezels and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it will have a vertical triple camera unit. The handset will bear a 6.8-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) OLED screen. It could be offered in Black, Blue, Green, and Red color options.

Information It will boast a 64MP main camera

The Nubia RedMagic 7 will be equipped with a triple rear camera module, comprising a 64MP main shooter and two other sensors with an LED flash. Up front, the device will sport a 16MP selfie snapper.

Internals It will run on RedMagic UI based on Android 12

The Nubia RedMagic 7 will be fueled by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, coupled with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage. Under the hood, it should boot Android 12-based RedMagic UI and pack a 4,500mAh battery with 165W fast-charging support. For connectivity, it should offer support for Wi-Fi 6E, 5G, Bluetooth 5.2, and a Type-C port.

Information Nubia RedMagic 7: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the RedMagic 7 will be announced at the time of its launch. However, going by the leaked specifications and features, it may start at around Rs. 50,000.