#DealOfTheDay: Samsung Flip3 gets discounted by Rs. 18,500

Written by Akash Pandey Jul 06, 2022, 05:12 pm 2 min read

The Galaxy Z Flip3 measures 6.9mm in thickness (in unfolded state) and weighs 183g (Photo credit: Samsung)

Samsung is the leading player in the foldable smartphone category and controls nearly 88% of the market. The company's Galaxy Z Flip3 became the world's bestselling foldable smartphone in 2021 thanks to its unique design and power-packed features. So, if you want to experience a foldable device, the Flip3 continues to be a great option, especially considering this deal we have found for you.

Details Everything to know about the deal

The Galaxy Z Flip3's Phantom Black shade with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage is listed on the official Samsung e-shop for Rs. 84,999. However, Amazon is selling it for Rs. 66,550, meaning a discount of Rs. 18,449 over Samsung's offer price. Buyers can also available Rs. 1,500 off on Kotak Bank EMI transactions and up to Rs. 8,900 discount under exchange offer.

Design and display The smartphone gets a 120Hz AMOLED screen

The Galaxy Z Flip3 features a clamshell-like design with a punch-hole cut-out on the top-center, slim bezels, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. It offers an IPX8-rated design and an aluminum frame. The handset packs a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2640 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED main display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It also has a 1.9-inch (260x512 pixels) Super AMOLED cover display on the outer panel.

Information It offers 12MP dual rear cameras

The Galaxy Z Flip3 5G is equipped with a dual rear camera unit comprising a 12MP (f/1.8, OIS) primary sensor and a 12MP (f/2.2) 123-degree ultra-wide lens. For selfies, there is a 10MP (f/2.4) front-facing camera.

Under the hood A Snapdragon 888 SoC powers the device

The Galaxy Z Flip3 5G is fueled by a Snapdragon 888 processor, mated with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. The device now runs Android 12-based One UI 4.0. It houses a 3,300mAh battery that supports 15W wired and 10W wireless charging. For connectivity, there is support for 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, and a Type-C port.