Vivo S15 Pro announced with MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC

Written by Akash Pandey May 21, 2022, 02:15 am 2 min read

Vivo S15 Pro comes in Black and Blue colors (Photo credit: Vivo)

Vivo has announced two new S-series smartphones in China, namely the S15 and S15 Pro. The former is powered by Snapdragon 870 SoC and the latter is backed by a Dimensity 8100 chipset. The handsets start at CNY 2,699 (nearly Rs. 31,400) and CNY 3,399 (roughly Rs. 39,500), respectively. They are now available for pre-order and will go on sale from May 27 onward.

Vivo is currently the leading smartphone brand in China with a market share of 19.7% in Q1 2022.

The tech giant has a strong portfolio of budget and lower mid-range smartphones but lacks the same bite in the mid-range and upper mid-tier segments.

With the new S-series smartphones, Vivo is filling that gap fast to take on rivals such as Samsung and Xiaomi.

Design and display The S15 Pro gets a 120Hz E5 AMOLED display

Vivo S15 comes in Golden, Black, and Blue trims (Photo credit: Vivo)

The S15 and S15 Pro feature a centrally-aligned punch-hole cut-out with slim bezels and an under-display fingerprint sensor. The former bears a 6.62-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2404 pixels) E4 AMOLED display with 1,300-nits of peak brightness, while the latter gets a 6.56-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2376 pixels) E5 AMOLED screen with 1,500-nits of peak brightness. Both support HDR10+, a 120Hz refresh rate, and a 300Hz touch sampling rate.

Cameras The S15 has a 64MP main camera

The S15 has triple rear cameras, including a 64MP (f/1.89, OIS) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide snapper, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro sensor. The S15 Pro also offers triple rear lenses, comprising a 50MP (f/1.88, OIS) primary camera, a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide sensor, and a 2MP (f/2.4) B&W portrait snapper. The handsets sport 32MP (f/2.0) and 32MP (f/2.45) selfie cameras, respectively.

Internals The handsets boot Android 12-based OriginOS Ocean

The S15 is backed by Snapdragon 870 SoC, paired with up to 12GB of RAM, up to 256GB of storage, and a 4,500mAh battery with 66W fast-charging. The S15 Pro is powered by a Dimensity 8100 chipset, mated with up to 12GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, and a 4,500mAh battery with 80W fast-charging The handsets boot Android 12 with OriginOS Ocean.

Pocket-pinch Vivo S15 and S15 Pro: Pricing and availability

The S15 starts at CNY 2,699 (nearly Rs. 31,400) for the 8GB/128GB model. The 8GB/256GB variant is priced at CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 34,850) and the 12GB/256GB configuration costs CNY 3,299 (around Rs. 38,300). The S15 Pro is priced at CNY 3,399 (approximately Rs. 39,500) for the 8GB/256GB model and CNY 3,699 (nearly Rs. 43,000) for the 12GB/256GB model.