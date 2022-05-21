Technology

Vivo Y75 4G launched in India at Rs. 21,000

Vivo Y75 4G launched in India at Rs. 21,000

Written by Akash Pandey May 21, 2022, 12:15 am 2 min read

Vivo Y75 4G is offered in two different shades (Photo credit: Vivo)

Vivo has silently introduced its Y75 4G smartphone in India. As for the key highlights, the handset has an AMOLED display, triple rear cameras, a MediaTek Helio G96 processor, and a 4,050mAh battery with support for 44W fast-charging support. It bears a price tag of Rs. 20,999 for its 8GB/128GB sole configuration and is available via the brand's official website as well as Flipkart.

Context Why does this story matter?

In the first quarter of 2022, Vivo has been ranked as the fourth most popular smartphone brand in India with a 15% market share.

The company is aggressively expanding its portfolio in India, especially in the budget segment.

A few days ago, the company had introduced its budget smartphone, the Y01, and now, Y75's 4G variant is here to join the existing 5G model.

Design and display The phone comes with an AMOLED display

The Vivo Y75 4G has a waterdrop notch with slim bezels, flat edges, rounded corners, and an in-display fingerprint scanner. It is available in two color options, namely Moonlight Shadow and Dancing Waves, which measure 7.36mm and 7.41mm in thickness, respectively. The handset bears a 6.44-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2408 pixels) AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and 90.37% screen-to-body ratio.

Information It sports a 44MP selfie camera

The Vivo Y75 4G houses triple rear cameras, including a 50MP (f/1.8) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro sensor. For selfies, there is a 44MP (f/2.0) front-facing camera.

Internals A MediaTek Helio G96 SoC powers the device

The Vivo Y75 4G draws power from a MediaTek Helio G96 chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The handset boots Android 12 with Funtouch OS 12 on top. It packs a 4,050mAh battery that supports 44W fast-charging support. Connectivity options on the device include 4G, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and a Type-C port.

Information Vivo Y75 4G: Pricing and availability

The Vivo Y75 4G is priced at Rs. 20,999 for its 8GB/128GB single variant. The handset is available in Moonlight Shadow and Dancing Waves color options via the brand's official website and Flipkart.