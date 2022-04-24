Technology

Samsung rolls out Android 12 update for Galaxy M21

Written by Athik Saleh Apr 24, 2022, 02:15 am 2 min read

Samsung Galaxy M21 has received the April 2022 security patch (Photo credit: Samsung)

Samsung has started rolling out the new Android 12-based One UI 4.1 update for its Galaxy M21 smartphone in India. According to the changelog, the firmware brings the latest April 2022 security patch, a refreshed UI with a new Color Palette feature, improved widgets, optimization of stock apps, and better accessibility support. It also offers thicker slider bars and a redesigned Device Care section.

Samsung has finally decided to enhance the appeal of the Galaxy M21, one of its most popular budget-range handsets, in India with the Android 12 update.

The firmware, which includes the latest security patch, is also a major privacy boost. Apart from fixing 88 vulnerabilities, it offers a Privacy Dashboard and privacy indicators.

The device was released with Android 10 out of the box.

The Android 12 update for the Samsung Galaxy M21 smartphone in India carries version number M21FXXU2CVCC. It is being released in a staged manner via the OTA method. It should reach all units of the handset here in the coming days. However, you can manually search for the firmware by going to Settings > Software update > Download and install.

Display Handset features Full-HD+ Super AMOLED display

The Samsung Galaxy M21 has a waterdrop notch design with slim bezels and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. It has a plastic frame and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 for protecting the display. The handset bears a 6.4-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) Super AMOLED display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and 420-nits of peak brightness. Dimensions-wise, it has a thickness of 8.9mm and weighs 188g.

Information The device sports a 48MP main camera

The Samsung Galaxy M21 sports a triple rear camera setup, including a 48MP (f/2.0) primary shooter, a 5MP (f/2.2) depth sensor, and an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens. On the front, it has a 20MP (f/2.2) snapper for selfies and video calling.

Internals It is powered by an Exynos 9611 chip

The Samsung Galaxy M21 is fueled by an octa-core Exynos 9611 processor, paired with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. At its heart, the device boots Android 12-based One UI 4.1 and packs a 6,000mAh battery with 15W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset offers support for dual-SIMs, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 5, NFC, GPS, and a Type-C port.