Moto G 5G (2022), Stylus 5G (2022) unveiled in US

Written by Athik Saleh Apr 24, 2022, 12:15 am 2 min read

Moto G 5G (2022) and Stylus 5G (2022) offer 256GB of storage (Photo credit: Motorola)

Motorola has launched two new G series handsets, the Moto G 5G (2022) and Moto G Stylus 5G (2022), in the US. The former succeeds the Moto G 5G (2020), while the latter is a successor to the last year's Stylus model. The two devices bear an LCD display, three rear cameras, 256GB of storage, and a long-lasting 5,000mAh battery.

Why does this story matter?

Motorola aims to expand its mid-range portfolio with the addition of Moto G 5G (2022) and Moto G Stylus 5G (2022) models.

Compared to their predecessors, these handsets come with significant upgrades and higher prices.

However, the fact that they still offer an LCD display and 10W "fast-charging" may make it difficult for the devices to put up an impressive performance in the market.

Display The Stylus model features a 120Hz LCD display

The Moto G 5G (2022) and G Stylus 5G (2022) have a centrally-aligned punch-hole cut-out, a noticeable bottom bezel, and a side-mounted fingerprint reader. The former bears a 90Hz 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) LCD display, while the latter sports a 120Hz 6.8-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2460 pixels) LCD screen. The Stylus 5G is offered in Seafoam Green and Steel Blue color options.

Cameras The handsets boast 50MP main camera

The Moto G 5G (2022) sports a triple rear camera setup, including a 50MP main shooter, a 2MP depth lens, and a 2MP macro sensor. On the other hand, the Moto G Stylus 5G (2022) flaunts a 50MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP depth snapper. On the front, they sport a 13MP and 16MP selfie snapper, respectively.

Internals They pack a 5,000mAh battery

Moto G 5G (2022) and Stylus 5G (2022) are powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 and Snapdragon 695G chipset respectively, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. Under the hood, they boot Android 12 and house a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging support. The handsets offer support for 5G, Bluetooth 5.0, dual-band Wi-Fi/Wi-Fi 6, and a Type-C port.

Information Moto G 5G, Moto G Stylus 5G: Pricing and availability

Moto G 5G (2022) starts at $399.99 (around Rs. 30,600) for the 6GB/256GB model, while Moto G Stylus 5G (2022) costs $499 (roughly Rs. 38,200) for the 8GB/256GB variant. They will be up for grabs from May 19 and April 28, respectively, in the US.