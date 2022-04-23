Technology

Realme GT 2 goes official in India at Rs. 35,000

Written by Athik Saleh Apr 23, 2022, 01:12 pm 2 min read

Realme GT 2 will go on sale on April 28 (Photo credit: Realme)

After launching the GT 2 Pro smartphone earlier this month, Realme has now introduced the vanilla GT 2 in India. As for the highlights, it has a 120Hz AMOLED display, a 16MP selfie shooter, and a powerful Snapdragon 888 processor. The handset starts at Rs. 34,999 for the base 8GB/128GB model and will be available for purchase from April 28 onward.

Context Why does this story matter?

Realme kickstarted its flagship GT 2 series launches in India with the top-end GT 2 Pro handset. The company has now arrived with a more affordable GT 2 model.

Like its older sibling, the GT 2 also has a unique paper-inspired back panel that even lets you doodle!

It is also the world's first TCO 9.0-certified phone, a recognition for its socially-responsible manufacturing process.

Display The handset has Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Realme GT 2 features a left-aligned punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, and an in-display fingerprint reader. It has a rectangular camera module mounted on the rear panel. The handset bears a 6.62-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 1,300-nits of peak brightness, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It is offered in Paper Green, Paper White, and Steel Black color options.

Information It sports a 50MP main sensor

The Realme GT 2 flaunts a triple rear camera arrangement, including a 50MP (f/1.8) main shooter, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide sensor, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro lens. Up front, it sports a 16MP (f/2.5) selfie snapper.

Internals A Snapdragon 888 chip fuels the device

The Realme GT 2 draws power from a Snapdragon 888 chipset, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. Under the hood, it boots Android 12-based Realme UI 3.0 and houses a 5,000mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset offers support for 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, GPS, and a Type-C port.

Information Realme GT 2: Pricing and availability

Realme GT 2 is priced at Rs. 34,999 for the 8GB/128GB variant and Rs. 38,999 for the 12GB/256GB model. It will be up for grabs in India from April 28 via the official Realme website and Flipkart.