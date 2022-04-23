Technology

Latest leak reveals full specifications of OnePlus 10: Check here

Written by Akash Pandey Apr 23, 2022, 02:15 am 2 min read

OnePlus 10 will feature a 32MP front-facing camera (Representative image; Photo credit: OnePlus)

OnePlus is gearing up to introduce the OnePlus 10 smartphone sometime later this year. In the latest development, Digit has revealed the full specifications of the device, in partnership with renowned tipster @OnLeaks. As for the key highlights, the handset will arrive with a 120Hz AMOLED display, a 50MP triple rear camera setup, and a 4,800mAh battery with 150W fast-charging support.

Context Why does this story matter?

OnePlus 10 will be launched as the successor to the OnePlus 9 smartphone introduced last year. The handset is likely to offer upgraded hardware compared to its predecessor.

Currently, it is in the early stages of testing and is expected to arrive in the second half of 2022 with either a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ SoC or MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset.

Design and display The device will have a 120Hz AMOLED display

OnePlus 10 is expected to have a punch-hole cut-out on the top-left corner, slim bezels, and an in-screen fingerprint scanner. On the rear panel, it will have a triple camera arrangement paired with an LED Flash. The handset will offer a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LTPO 2.0 AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz.

Information It will sport a 16MP ultra-wide camera

OnePlus 10 will have triple cameras mounted on the rear panel, including a 50MP primary snapper, a 16MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 2MP macro lens. On the front, it will sport a 32MP selfie camera.

Internals The handset will support 150W fast-charging

OnePlus 10 will be powered by either a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ SoC or MediaTek Dimensity 9000 processor. The chipset will be paired with up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. The handset is likely to boot Android 12-based OxygenOS 12. Under the hood, it will pack a 4,800mAh battery with support for 150W fast-charging technology.

Information OnePlus 10: Pricing and availability

The pricing and availability details of the OnePlus 10 smartphone will be announced at the time of its launch later this year. Going by the rumored specifications, it may start at around Rs. 50,000. (Source: Digit)