ASUS ZenBook S 13, Pro 15 Flip launched: Details here

Apr 23, 2022

The ZenBook S 13 packs a 67Wh battery (Photo credit: ASUS)

ASUS has expanded its portfolio of premium laptops with the launch of ZenBook S 13 and Pro 15 Flip in the US. As for the key highlights, the former runs on the AMD Ryzen 7 6800U processor, while the latter is powered by a 12th Gen Intel Core i7 chipset. The laptops sport an OLED display for a crisp and sharp viewing experience.

Context Why does this story matter?

While a majority of brands still offer LCD screens in this segment, ASUS has taken a step forward to deliver its laptops with OLED screens.

The all-new ZenBook S 13 and Pro 15 pack premium displays, and the latter also comes with a 2-in-1 convertible design that can convert the laptop into a tablet using the 360-degree hinge mechanism.

Display The ZenBook Pro 15 Flip sports a 120Hz OLED display

The ASUS ZenBook S 13 and Pro 15 Flip feature a rectangular screen with prominent bezels, a backlit keyboard, a trackpad, and a webcam housed in the top bezel. The former bears a 13.3-inch 2.8K (1800x2880 pixels) OLED display with a 16:10 aspect ratio. The latter packs a 15.6-inch 2.8K (1620x2880 pixels) OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Connectivity The ZenBook Pro 15 Flip packs a 96Wh battery

The ZenBook S 13 comes with three Type-C ports, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Harman Kardon sound system. The Pro 15 Flip features two Thunderbolt 4 ports, an HDMI 2.0 port, and an Infrared (IR) camera with facial recognition. For wireless connectivity, the laptops support Wi-Fi 6E. The former packs a 67Wh battery while the Pro model has a 96Wh battery.

Internals The ZenBook S 13 packs up to 32GB of RAM

The ZenBook S 13 is powered by the AMD Ryzen 7 6800U processor, paired with up to 32GB of RAM. The Pro 15 Flip is fueled by a 12th Generation Intel Core i7 processor with up to ARC A370M GPU and up to 16GB of RAM. Both the laptops come with Windows 11 Pro and pack up to 1TB of SSD storage.

Information ASUS Zenbook S 13 and Pro 15 Flip: Pricing, availability

The pricing and availability of the ZenBook S 13 and Pro 15 Flip are unclear as of now. ASUS is yet to reveal these details but they should be out in the coming days.