Flipkart has kicked-off its Mobiles Bonanza sale starting today. Under the sale, which will end on April 11, the e-commerce giant is offering special discounts as well as attractive exchange benefits on popular smartphones such as Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G, Samsung Galaxy F62, ASUS ROG Phone 3, and the iPhone 11. Here's a sneak-peek.

Phone #1 Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G

Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G can be bought at Rs. 15,999 (MRP: Rs. 18,999), including Rs. 1,000 off on prepaid transactions. It features a punch-hole design, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and a 120Hz 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LCD screen. The device runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 800U chipset, combined with up to 8GB of RAM and a 5,000mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support.

Information It has a 48MP triple rear camera unit

The Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G sports a triple rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.3) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera. On the front, it has a 16MP (f/2.1) selfie shooter.

Phone #2 Samsung Galaxy F62

Samsung Galaxy F62 is up for purchase at Rs. 19,499 (MRP: Rs. 29,999), including Rs. 2,500 instant discount with ICICI Bank cards. It offers a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED Plus screen and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. The handset draws power from an Exynos 9825 chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and a massive 7,000mAh battery.

Information The handset offers a 32MP selfie snapper

The Galaxy F62 has a quad rear camera module including a 64MP (f/1.8) primary lens, a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide sensor, a 5MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 5MP (f/2.4) depth shooter. For selfies and video calls, it gets a 32MP (f/2.2) front-facing snapper.

Phone #3 ASUS ROG Phone 3

The ASUS ROG Phone 3 is available at Rs. 41,999 (MRP: Rs. 55,999) along with Rs. 16,500 off on exchanging an old smartphone. It comes with a 144Hz, 6.59-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) AMOLED screen, an RGB light panel on the rear, and gaming triggers. The smartphone is powered by a Snapdragon 865 chipset, coupled with up to 16GB of RAM and a 6,000mAh battery.

Information It offers a 64MP primary camera

The ASUS ROG Phone 3 is equipped with a triple rear camera arrangement, which comprises a 64MP (f/1.8) main sensor, a 13MP (f/2.4) ultra-wide lens, and a 5MP (f/2.0) macro snapper. Up front, there is a 24MP (f/2.0) selfie shooter.

Phone #4 iPhone 11

Finally, the iPhone 11 is listed at Rs. 46,999 (MRP: Rs. 54,900) along with 5% cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit card. It has a 6.1-inch HD+ (828x1792 pixels) LCD display, Face ID biometrics, and an IP68-rated build quality. The phone is fueled by an A13 Bionic chipset, paired with 4GB of RAM, up to 256GB of storage, and a 3,110mAh battery.

Information It provides dual cameras on the back