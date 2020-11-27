If you are planning to own a premium smartphone, this might be a suitable opportunity for you. Flipkart is offering a discount of Rs. 8,901 on the iPhone Xr (64GB storage model). To further sweeten the deal, the e-commerce giant is providing an attractive exchange offer and 5% unlimited cashback with Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card.

Details Everything to know about the deal

The iPhone Xr (64GB storage model) is listed on Flipkart at Rs. 38,999 (MRP: Rs. 47,900). You can avail a 5% unlimited cashback by making payment through Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card. Additionally, you can also exchange an old smartphone to bring down the cost by up to Rs. 14,300, depending on the model.

Design and display iPhone Xr: At a glance

The iPhone Xr has a metal-glass body with a wide display notch and an IP68-rated build quality. On the rear, it packs a single camera. The handset sports a 6.1-inch HD+ (828x1792 pixels) LCD screen with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and a Face ID biometric setup. It is offered in Black, Red, Yellow, Blue, Coral, and White color options.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The iPhone Xr features a single 12MP (f/1.8, OIS) rear camera with 5x digital zoom and a Quad-LED flash. The primary camera supports Smart HDR, Portrait mode, Portrait Lighting and 4K video recording at up to 60fps. For selfies, it has a 7MP (f/2.2) camera.

Internals Under the hood