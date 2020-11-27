Last updated on Nov 27, 2020, 08:09 pm
Written byShubham Gupta
If you are planning to own a premium smartphone, this might be a suitable opportunity for you. Flipkart is offering a discount of Rs. 8,901 on the iPhone Xr (64GB storage model).
To further sweeten the deal, the e-commerce giant is providing an attractive exchange offer and 5% unlimited cashback with Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card.
The iPhone Xr (64GB storage model) is listed on Flipkart at Rs. 38,999 (MRP: Rs. 47,900). You can avail a 5% unlimited cashback by making payment through Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card.
Additionally, you can also exchange an old smartphone to bring down the cost by up to Rs. 14,300, depending on the model.
The iPhone Xr has a metal-glass body with a wide display notch and an IP68-rated build quality. On the rear, it packs a single camera.
The handset sports a 6.1-inch HD+ (828x1792 pixels) LCD screen with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and a Face ID biometric setup.
It is offered in Black, Red, Yellow, Blue, Coral, and White color options.
The iPhone Xr features a single 12MP (f/1.8, OIS) rear camera with 5x digital zoom and a Quad-LED flash. The primary camera supports Smart HDR, Portrait mode, Portrait Lighting and 4K video recording at up to 60fps. For selfies, it has a 7MP (f/2.2) camera.
The iPhone Xr is powered by a hexa-core A12 Bionic chipset, coupled with 3GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.
The handset runs on iOS 14 and packs a 2,942mAh battery with 15W fast-charging and Qi-based wireless charging support.
In terms of connectivity, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, and a Lightning port.
