Samsung Galaxy M53 5G debuts in India at Rs. 26,500

Written by Akash Pandey Apr 22, 2022, 02:22 pm 2 min read

Samsung Galaxy M53 5G comes in two colorways (Photo credit: Samsung)

Samsung has finally introduced M53 5G, its latest smartphone in the Galaxy M series in India. It will be available for purchase starting April 29 at 12pm via Samsung's official website, Amazon, and partner retail channels. The handset starts at Rs. 26,499 for the 6GB/128GB base configuration. Buyers can avail an instant discount of Rs. 2,500 on ICICI Bank credit card and EMI transactions.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Galaxy M53 5G comes as a successor to the M52 5G which was launched last September.

The device attracts buyers with a 108MP quad rear camera setup, up to 8GB of Virtual RAM, and a vapor cooling chamber for improved heat dissipation.

In India, the handset will rival Redmi Note 11 Pro series, OnePlus Nord CE 2, and Realme 9 Pro series.

Design and display The handset gets Corning's Gorilla Glass 5 protection

The Galaxy M53 5G has a centrally-aligned punch-hole cut-out with slim bezels and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. It has quad cameras as well as an LED flash mounted on the rear panel. The device packs a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. It also gets Corning's Gorilla Glass 5 protection for the display.

Information It offers 108MP main lens

The Galaxy M53 5G houses a quad rear camera arrangement comprising a 108MP (f/1.8) primary snapper, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide sensor, and 2MP (f/2.4) depth as well as macro sensors. For selfies, it sports a 32MP (f/2.2) front-facing camera.

Internals A MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset powers the device

The Galaxy M53 5G is backed by a MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC, matted with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It boots Android 12-based One UI 4.1 on top and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 25W fast-charging. For connectivity, the handset offers support for dual-SIMs, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, and a Type-C port.

Pocket-pinch Samsung Galaxy M53 5G: Pricing and availability

The Galaxy M53 5G costs Rs. 26,499 for the 6GB/128GB variant and Rs. 28,499 for the 8GB/128GB model. The device is available in Deep Ocean Blue and Mystique Green colors. It will go on sale starting April 29 at 12pm via Amazon, Samsung's official website, and partner retail channels. Buyers can avail Rs. 2,500 instant discount on ICICI Bank credit card and EMI transactions.