OnePlus brings industry-leading 150W fast-charging technology to a mid-range smartphone

Written by Akash Pandey Apr 22, 2022, 11:28 am 2 min read

OnePlus Ace boots Android 12-based ColorOS 12.1 (Photo credit: OnePlus)

OnePlus has launched the all-new Ace model, the company's latest smartphone in China. As for the key highlights, it offers a 120Hz AMOLED display, a 50MP triple rear camera setup, a MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max SoC, and a 4,500mAh battery with industry-leading 150W fast-charging technology. The handset starts at CNY 2,499 (nearly Rs. 29,500) for the 8GB/128GB base configuration.

Why does this story matter?

OnePlus Ace is the China-specific version of the 10R smartphone that will be introduced in India on April 28.

It is the first handset from the brand to offer a 150W fast-charging solution and can juice up the phone to 50% in just five minutes.

The handset looks promising and has the potential to disrupt the mid-range segment.

Design and display The display has 1,000Hz touch sampling rate

OnePlus Ace comes with a centrally-aligned punch-hole cut-out with slim bezels and an in-display fingerprint scanner. On the rear, it houses a triple camera arrangement, paired with a dual-LED flash. The handset offers a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2412 pixels) AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 1,000Hz touch sampling rate, and 950-nits of peak brightness.

Information It sports a 16MP front-facing camera

OnePlus Ace houses triple rear cameras, including a 50MP (f/1.88) primary camera, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide sensor, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro lens. On the front, it sports a 16MP (f/2.4) selfie camera.

Internals The device packs up to 512GB of internal storage

OnePlus Ace is fueled by a MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max processor, mated with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage. The handset boots Android 12-based ColorOS 12.1 and packs a 4,500mAh battery with 150W fast-charging support. Connectivity options on the device include 5G, dual-SIMs, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, and a Type-C port.

Pocket-pinch OnePlus Ace: Pricing and availability

OnePlus Ace is priced at CNY 2,499 (approximately Rs. 29,500) for 8GB/128GB base configuration. It costs CNY 2,699 (nearly Rs. 31,800) and CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 35,350) for the 8GB/256GB and 12GB/256GB models, respectively. The top-end 12GB/512GB variant comes with a price-tag of CNY 3,499 (nearly Rs. 41,200). The handset will go on sale in China starting April 26.