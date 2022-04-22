Xiaomi Civi 1S debuts with Snapdragon 778G+ SoC, 55W fast-charging
Xiaomi has introduced a new mid-range handset, the Civi 1S, in China. As for key highlights, it packs an AMOLED display, a 64MP quad rear camera setup, a Snapdragon 778G+ SoC, and a 4,500mAh battery with 55W fast-charging support. The handset is available for purchase starting at CNY 2,299 (nearly Rs. 27,200) for its base model with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.
- The Xiaomi Civi 1S looks identical to the Xiaomi Civi that was introduced last year. However, it comes with several upgrades over its predecessor.
- It is a lifestyle-focused smartphone that is targeted primarily at female buyers.
- The device packs an upgraded front camera with autofocus, 4D light beauty technology, high-precision face modeling, and human eye tracking.
The Xiaomi Civi 1S has a centrally-aligned punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, and an in-display fingerprint scanner. It comes in Miracle sunshine, Light Blue, Pink, and Shiny Black colors. The handset sports a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, a 20:9 aspect ratio, and 950-nits of peak brightness. It also gets Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection for the display.
The Xiaomi Civi 1S has a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 64MP (f/1.79) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera. There is a single 32MP (f/2.4) selfie camera on the front.
The Xiaomi Civi 1S is backed by Snapdragon 778G+ SoC, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. It boots Android 12 with MIUI 13 on top and packs a 4,500mAh battery with 55W fast-charging. For connectivity, the device offers support for 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, and a Type-C port.
The Xiaomi Civi 1S is available for purchase in China starting at CNY 2,299 (nearly Rs. 27,200) for the 8GB/128GB base configuration. It costs CNY 2,599 (roughly Rs. 30,700) for the 8GB/256GB variant while the 12GB/256GB model is priced at CNY 2,899 (approximately Rs. 34,200).