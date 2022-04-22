Technology

Xiaomi Civi 1S debuts with Snapdragon 778G+ SoC, 55W fast-charging

Written by Akash Pandey Apr 22, 2022, 12:15 am 2 min read

Xiaomi Civi 1S comes in four different shades (Photo credit: Xiaomi)

Xiaomi has introduced a new mid-range handset, the Civi 1S, in China. As for key highlights, it packs an AMOLED display, a 64MP quad rear camera setup, a Snapdragon 778G+ SoC, and a 4,500mAh battery with 55W fast-charging support. The handset is available for purchase starting at CNY 2,299 (nearly Rs. 27,200) for its base model with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

The Xiaomi Civi 1S looks identical to the Xiaomi Civi that was introduced last year. However, it comes with several upgrades over its predecessor.

It is a lifestyle-focused smartphone that is targeted primarily at female buyers.

The device packs an upgraded front camera with autofocus, 4D light beauty technology, high-precision face modeling, and human eye tracking.

Design and display The display offers 950-nits of peak brightness

The Xiaomi Civi 1S has a centrally-aligned punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, and an in-display fingerprint scanner. It comes in Miracle sunshine, Light Blue, Pink, and Shiny Black colors. The handset sports a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, a 20:9 aspect ratio, and 950-nits of peak brightness. It also gets Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection for the display.

Information It packs a 32MP front-facing camera

The Xiaomi Civi 1S has a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 64MP (f/1.79) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera. There is a single 32MP (f/2.4) selfie camera on the front.

Internals The handset has a 4,500mAh battery with 55W fast-charging

The Xiaomi Civi 1S is backed by Snapdragon 778G+ SoC, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. It boots Android 12 with MIUI 13 on top and packs a 4,500mAh battery with 55W fast-charging. For connectivity, the device offers support for 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, and a Type-C port.

Information Xiaomi Civi 1S: Pricing and availability

The Xiaomi Civi 1S is available for purchase in China starting at CNY 2,299 (nearly Rs. 27,200) for the 8GB/128GB base configuration. It costs CNY 2,599 (roughly Rs. 30,700) for the 8GB/256GB variant while the 12GB/256GB model is priced at CNY 2,899 (approximately Rs. 34,200).