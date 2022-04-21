Technology

Here's why Google is killing call recording apps on Android

Here's why Google is killing call recording apps on Android

Written by Athik Saleh Apr 21, 2022, 06:41 pm 2 min read

The Play Store policy change will not affect phones with preloaded call recorders (Photo credit: XDA Developers)

Google's updated Play Store policy will come into effect on May 11. One of the changes is aimed at killing third-party call recording apps on Android. The company has consistently discouraged call recording apps but app developers always found a way around it. The new policy will prevent developers from using Accessibility API. Native call recording capability will not be affected by this change.

Context Why does this story matter?

In a world that's more connected than ever, the questions about privacy have also increased.

With the call for individual privacy deafening each passing day, Google has decided to chip in by hitting the final nail on the coffin of third-party call recording apps.

However, if your Android phone supports call recording by default, you need not worry at all.

New policy Accessibility API will not be available for remote call recording

Google's upcoming Play Store policy change will prevent app developers from recording calls using the Accessibility API. The company has clarified that the Accessibility API is not designed and cannot be requested for remote call recording. The change will only affect third-party apps and won't affect phones from Google or Xiaomi that comes with a pre-loaded call recording feature.

Information Legal status of call recording in India

Indian law is unclear when it comes to call recording. No law talks about obtaining the permission of the other party before recording a call. Therefore, it is assumed that one is at liberty to record a call in which they are a participant.

Previous actions Google's crusade against call recording apps is not new

Google's crusade against call recording is not something new. At first, with Android 6.0, the company put a halt to the official call recording API which allowed developers to pack their apps with the feature. Then with Android 9.0, Google killed off some of the unofficial solutions. And finally, with Android 10, it blocked call recording by default.