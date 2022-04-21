Technology

Realme Narzo 50A Prime launching in India on April 25

Realme Narzo 50A Prime launching in India on April 25

Written by Akash Pandey Apr 21, 2022, 06:08 pm 2 min read

Realme Narzo 50A Prime packs a 6.6-inch Full-HD+ display (Photo credit: Realme)

Realme has confirmed the launch date of its latest budget smartphone, the Narzo 50A Prime, in India. The handset will be launched on April 25 via an event that will be streamed live on Realme India's YouTube channel starting 12:30pm. To recall, the device was introduced in Indonesia last month with a 6.6-inch LCD display, a 50MP primary camera, and a 5,000mAh battery.

Context Why does this story matter?

Realme is all set to host two launch events in India next week.

The company will first introduce the Realme Narzo 50A Prime on April 25, followed by the Realme GT Neo 3 and Realme Pad Mini on April 29.

The Narzo 50A Prime was recently spotted on an Amazon listing which revealed its imminent launch in the country.

Design and display The handset sports a 6.6-inch Full-HD+ display

The Narzo 50A Prime comes with a waterdrop notch design with slim bezels, a plastic back panel, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it houses a triple camera setup with an LED flash. The handset sports a 6.6-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2408 pixels) LCD display with 600-nits of peak brightness and a 180Hz touch sampling rate.

Information It has an 8MP front-facing camera

The Narzo 50A Prime has a triple rear camera arrangement comprising a 50MP (f/1.8) main lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro sensor, and a B&W (f/2.8) portrait snapper. On the front, it features an 8MP (f/2.0) selfie snapper.

Internals The handset boots Android 11-based Realme UI R Edition

The Narzo 50A Prime is fueled by a UNISOC T612 SoC with Mali-G57 GPU. It packs 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. The handset boots Android 11 with Realme UI R Edition on top and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W charging. For connectivity, it offers support for Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and a Type-C port.

Information Realme Narzo 50A Prime: Pricing and availability

The pricing and availability details of the Realme Narzo 50A Prime in India will be disclosed at the time of its launch. However, the device is expected to start at around Rs. 11,000.