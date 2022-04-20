Technology

Realme Narzo 50A Prime spotted on Amazon, India launch imminent

Narzo 50A Prime comes in two shades (Photo credit: Realme)

Realme is all set to expand its Narzo line-up in India with the Narzo 50A Prime. The device can arrive in the coming weeks as it has been spotted on the Amazon India website, ahead of its launch. To recall, it was introduced in Indonesia last month with key highlights such as a 6.6-inch display, a 50MP main camera, and a 5,000mAh battery.

Context Why does this story matter?

Realme is yet to announce the launch date for the Narzo 50A Prime in India. However, according to the speculations, it is expected to debut on April 30.

The device follows the attributes of the Narzo 50 series but appears to be a slightly tweaked version of the Realme C35 launched before.

In India, it will take on budget offerings from Samsung and Xiaomi.

Design and display The display provides 600-nits of peak brightness

The Narzo 50A Prime comes with a waterdrop notch design with slim bezels, a plastic body, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The rear panel houses a rectangular camera module with triple lenses. The handset boasts a 6.6-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2408 pixels) LCD screen with a 60Hz refresh rate, a 20:9 aspect ratio, a 180Hz touch sampling rate, and 600-nits of peak brightness.

Information The handset has a 50MP primary sensor

The Narzo 50A Prime has a triple rear camera arrangement comprising a 50MP (f/1.8) main camera, a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor as well a macro lens. On the front panel, it houses an 8MP (f/2.0) selfie snapper.

Internals The device packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W charging

The Narzo 50A Prime is backed by a UNISOC T612 processor, paired with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. The phone boots Android 11 with Realme UI R Edition and packs a 5,000mAh battery which offers support for 18W charging. Connectivity options on the device include Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information Realme Narzo 50A Prime: Pricing and availability

The pricing details of the Realme Narzo 50A Prime in India will be disclosed at the time of its launch. For reference, it is expected to start at around Rs. 11,000. The phone is offered in Indonesia in Flash Black and Flash Blue colors.