ASUS has announced that its flagship ROG Phone 5, which was launched in India last month, will go on sale starting April 15 at 12pm via Flipkart. To recall, the handset was introduced along with ROG Phone 5 Pro and ROG Phone 5 Ultimate models. However, there is no official word on the availability of these variants. Here's our roundup.

Design and display The phone boasts of a 144Hz Super AMOLED display

The ASUS ROG Phone 5 features a notch-less screen with slim bezels, an integrated fingerprint sensor, and ultrasonic shoulder buttons. On the rear, it packs an RGB light panel and a triple camera unit. The handset bears a 6.78-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2448 pixels) Super AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support. It is offered in Phantom Black and Storm White color options.

Information It sports a 64MP main camera

The ASUS ROG Phone 5 packs a triple rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 13MP (f/2.4) ultra-wide lens, and a 5MP (f/2.0) macro shooter. Up front, it has a 24MP (f/2.5) selfie snapper.

Internals It is backed by a Snapdragon 888 chipset

ASUS ROG Phone 5 draws power from a Snapdragon 888 processor, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It boots Android 11-based ROG UI and packs a 6,000mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device offers support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, 5G, a headphone jack, and two Type-C ports.

Information ASUS ROG Phone 5: Pricing and availability

ASUS ROG Phone 5 is priced at Rs. 49,999 for the 8GB/128GB variant and Rs. 57,999 for the 12GB/256GB model. It will go on sale starting April 15 via Flipkart, where buyers can avail 5% cashback with Flipkart Axis Bank credit card.