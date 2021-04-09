Acer has launched the latest version of its Nitro 5 gaming laptop in India at a starting price of Rs. 71,990. It is currently up for purchase via Flipkart, Acer online store, and other Acer exclusive stores. The new model comes with an AMD Ryzen 5 5600H hexa-core processor and up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 GPU. Here's our roundup.

Design and display It flaunts a 144Hz display

The Acer Nitro 5 features a blacked-out body, slim side bezels, an RGB backlit keyboard, and a multi-touch touchpad. It also has 'CoolBoost' technology that keeps the system temperature at an optimal level. The laptop bears a 15.6-inch Full-HD+ (1920x1080 pixels) LCD display with a 144Hz refresh rate. It also packs a 720p HD webcam and tips the scales at 2.4kg.

Information The laptop offers an HDMI port

The I/O ports on the Acer Nitro 5 include two USB 3.2 Generation 1 ports, a Type-C 3.2 Generation 2 port, a USB 3.2 Generation 2 port with power-off charging, and one HDMI port. It also offers support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, and Ethernet.

Internals It runs on Windows 10 Home

The Acer Nitro 5 draws power from an AMD Ryzen 5 5600H hexa-core processor, paired with up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card, up to 16GB of expandable DDR4 RAM, 256GB of SSD storage, and 1TB of HDD storage. It runs on Windows 10 Home and packs a 57.5Wh battery that can last for up to 13-hours.

Information Acer Nitro 5: Pricing details