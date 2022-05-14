Technology

Vivo S15, S15 Pro to be launched on May 19

May 14, 2022

Vivo S15 may arrive in three different shades (Photo credit: Vivo)

Vivo has officially confirmed the launch date for its new S15 series, which includes the S15 and S15 Pro models. The handsets will be introduced in China on May 19. The S15 and S15 Pro are expected to feature a 120Hz AMOLED display and will be backed by a Snapdragon 870 SoC and MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC, respectively.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Vivo S15 and S15 Pro will replace the S12 and S12 Pro from last year. They are also expected to be introduced in India after making a debut in China.

The handsets recently popped up on TENAA and 3C websites, revealing some preliminary specifications. They will attract buyers with highlights such as 80W fast-charging, flagship chipsets, and Android 12 support.

Design and display The devices may support 120Hz screen refresh rate

The Vivo S15 will have a punch-hole cut-out on the top center, whereas the Pro model may feature a wide notch to pack dual selfie cameras. The handsets are likely to have an under-display fingerprint scanner. The S15 and S15 Pro may arrive with a 6.62-inch and 6.56-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2404 pixels) AMOLED screen, respectively, both with HDR10+ support and a 120Hz refresh rate.

Cameras The Vivo S15 may have a 64MP main camera

The Vivo S15 is rumored to have a triple rear camera arrangement, including a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide snapper, and a 2MP macro sensor. On the front, it could have a 16MP selfie shooter. The Pro model may pack a 50MP primary camera with OIS. The details regarding the other sensors are unclear as of now.

Internals Handsets are likely to boast 80W fast-charging technology

The Vivo S15 and S15 Pro may be backed by Snapdragon 870 and MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoCs, respectively. The former may pack up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage, whereas the details of the latter are unclear as of now. The handsets are likely to boot Android 12 and pack a 4,700mAh and 4,500mAh battery, respectively, with 80W fast-charging.

Information Vivo S15 and S15 Pro: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the Vivo S15 and S15 Pro will be revealed at the time of their launch in China on May 19 at 7 pm local time. We expect the line-up to start at around CNY 2,200 (nearly Rs. 25,000).