Realme Narzo 50 5G series's India arrival on May 18

Written by Akash Pandey May 13, 2022, 10:03 pm 2 min read

Realme Narzo 50 5G series will be available for purhcase from May 24 onward (Photo credit: Realme)

Realme has confirmed the launch date for its Narzo 50 5G series in India. The line-up will include both vanilla and Pro models. The smartphones will arrive in the country on May 18 at 12:30 pm and will be up for grabs via Amazon starting May 24. Ahead of any official announcement, Paras Guglani has tipped off the complete specifications of the devices.

Why does this story matter?

A few weeks ago, Realme announced the Narzo 50A Prime in the Indian market.

Now, it is gearing up to target buyers with the budget-friendly Narzo 50 5G series, which will have upgraded specifications, better hardware, and a vapor chamber cooling system on the Pro model.

The line-up will arrive with some segment-leading features to rival entry-level 5G handsets from POCO, Samsung, and Motorola.

Design and display Pro model may sport AMOLED display

The Narzo 50 5G is expected to have a waterdrop notch design and the Pro model shall have a left-aligned punch-hole cut-out, with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The former may bear a 6.6-inch LCD display and the latter could feature a 6.4-inch AMOLED screen, with both having a Full-HD+ (1080x2408 pixels) resolution and an aspect ratio of 20:9.

Cameras Handsets will feature 48MP primary camera

The Narzo 50 5G shall have dual rear lenses including a 48MP primary camera and a 2MP secondary lens. The Pro model would pack triple rear cameras comprising a 48MP main lens, 8MP ultra-wide lens, and 2MP macro/depth sensor. For selfies and video calls, the handsets will have 8MP and 16MP front-facing cameras, respectively.

Internals MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC will power Pro model

The Narzo 50 5G will be fueled by a MediaTek Dimensity 810 processor, coupled with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. A MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC will power the Pro model, which shall offer up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The handsets will boot Android 12-based Realme UI and pack a 5,000mAh battery.

Information Realme Narzo 50 5G series: Pricing and availability

The Narzo 50 5G and 50 Pro 5G will start at around Rs. 14,000 and Rs. 22,000, respectively. The handsets will be launched in India on May 18 at 12:30 pm and will be available via Amazon starting May 24. (Source: Paras Guglani)