Realme Narzo 50 5G's renders revealed ahead of India launch

Written by Akash Pandey May 10, 2022, 07:15 am 2 min read

Realme Narzo 50 5G is expected to arrive with a MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC (Photo credit: 91mobiles)

Realme may soon announce the launch date for its budget-friendly Narzo 50 5G series of smartphones in India. The company has already activated a microsite for the upcoming range on its official website. In the latest development, 91mobiles has shared the renders of the Narzo 50 5G, revealing some of its design elements as well as features.

Context Why does this story matter?

Realme Narzo 50 5G series's launch is around the corner. The release date is yet to be revealed but the landing page on the official website hints at the imminent arrival.

The Narzo 50 series has already been introduced with 4G technology and now, the Chinese tech giant is gearing up to announce the 5G-ready handsets "with the fastest 5G processor in the segment."

Design and display It will have a 90Hz AMOLED display

The Narzo 50 5G is expected to have a waterdrop notch design with slim bezels, a plastic back panel, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it will house a dual camera setup with an LED flash. The handset will be equipped with a 6.58-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2408 pixels) AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz.

Information It could have a 13MP primary camera

The Narzo 50 5G will have a dual rear camera arrangement that may comprise a 13MP main lens and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, it is likely to have a single selfie snapper the details of which are unclear as of now.

Internals A MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC could power the device

The Narzo 50 5G could be fueled by a MediaTek Dimensity 810 chipset, coupled with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The device should boot Android 12-based Realme UI 3.0 and is tipped to pack a 4,800mAh battery with 33W fast charging. It may also get support for Virtual RAM expansion. Connectivity options should include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and a Type-C port.

Information Realme Narzo 50 5G: Pricing and availability

The pricing and availability details of the Realme Narzo 50 5G in India will be disclosed at the time of its launch. However, the device is expected to start at around Rs. 15,000. (Source: 91mobiles)