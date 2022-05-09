Technology

Microsoft Xbox TV streaming device tipped to launch next year

Written by Akash Pandey May 09, 2022, 05:44 pm 2 min read

The Xbox TV streaming device will allow users to access movies, shows and games. Representative image (Photo credit: Microsoft)

Microsoft is expected to release an Xbox TV streaming device in the next 12 months. According to VentureBeat, the device may arrive with looks similar to that of the Amazon Fire TV stick or Roku. It will allow users to enjoy movies and TV services in addition to a pool of games through Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

Context Why does this story matter?

Microsoft seems really serious with its "Xbox Everywhere" initiative. It has decided not to wait for users to come to Xbox. Instead, the brand will bundle several services in a plug-n-play device.

The Xbox Cloud Gaming already allows streaming of games on smartphones and PCs. Now, with the Xbox TV streaming device, the company aims to expand its presence among smart TV users.

Tie-up The Xbox streaming app is also on its way

Microsoft has also collaborated with Samsung to develop an Xbox streaming app to give Samsung television users the same access as the Xbox TV streaming device. The news surfaced just a few days after the brand added the Battle Royal game, Fortnite to its Xbox Cloud Gaming so that users can access it for free on their mobiles and desktops.

The strategy More users into the ecosystem?

Microsoft has made a concerted effort to entice more users. As a result, this move comes as no surprise. It is just a way for the company to get more people into the Xbox ecosystem. With the Xbox TV streaming device, the brand may appeal to those who are willing to try out Xbox services but are hesitant to invest in expensive consoles.

Cause of delay Delay likely due to shortage of semiconductors

Nearly a year and a half ago, Microsoft announced that the Xbox games would be streamable on TVs "within the next 12 months." In June 2021, the brand re-confirmed the same. Understandably, the shortage of semiconductors is causing the delay in the launch of the streaming device. Now, the company is aiming to launch it in the next 12 months. (Source: VentureBeat)