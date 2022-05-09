Technology

ZTE Axon 40 Ultra arrives with all-screen design, top-tier hardware

Written by Akash Pandey May 09, 2022, 04:48 pm 2 min read

The Axon 40 Ultra comes in Black and Silver shades (Photo credit: ZTE)

ZTE has introduced its Axon 40 line-up in China, which includes 40 Ultra, 40 Pro, and vanilla 40 models. The Ultra and Pro-monikered models carry a price-tag of CNY 4,998 (nearly Rs. 57,500) and CNY 2,998 (roughly Rs. 34,500) for their base configurations, respectively. The handsets are currently available for pre-order and will be up for grabs from May 13 onward.

Context Why does this story matter?

ZTE hosted a launch event today where it unveiled a range of products including the latest Axon smartphones, a Wi-Fi Router, and a smart camera.

Of all the latest products, the Axon 40 Ultra is grabbing the headlines and for all the right reasons.

It boasts a futuristic all-screen design along with premium hardware - a mix that is bound to attract buyers.

Design and display The Pro model offers 144Hz refresh rate

The Axon 40 Pro also has an in-screen fingerprint scanner (Photo credit: ZTE)

The Axon 40 Ultra sports an all-screen design with the selfie camera and fingerprint scanner concealed behind the display. The handset bears a 6.8-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2480 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1,500-nits of peak brightness. The Axon 40 Pro has a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED display with a punch-hole cut-out, a 144Hz refresh rate, and 1,000-nits of peak brightness.

Cameras The Ultra variant has a 16MP under-screen camera

The Axon 40 Ultra bears a triple camera setup with a 64MP (f/1.6, OIS) primary camera, a 64MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 64MP telephoto lens. The Axon 40 Pro has quad rear cameras including a 108MP (f/1.89) main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and 2MP macro as well as depth sensors. Both the smartphones have a 16MP front-facing camera.

Internals The smartphones boot Android 12-based MyOS 12

The Axon 40 Ultra is fueled by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, paired with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage. A Snapdragon 870 SoC powers the Axon 40 Pro, with up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. The devices boot Android 12-based MyOS 12 and pack a 5,000mAh battery with 80W and 65W fast-charging, respectively.

Pocket-pinch How much do the smartphones cost?

The Axon 40 Ultra starts at CNY 4,998 (nearly Rs. 57,500) for its base configuration and goes up to CNY 7,298 (roughly Rs. 84,100) for its top-of-the-line model. The Axon 40 Pro has a price-tag of CNY 2,998 (nearly Rs. 34,500) for its base variant and goes all the way up to CNY 3,798 (roughly Rs. 43,800) for its top tier configuration.