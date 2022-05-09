ZTE Axon 40 Ultra arrives with all-screen design, top-tier hardware
ZTE has introduced its Axon 40 line-up in China, which includes 40 Ultra, 40 Pro, and vanilla 40 models. The Ultra and Pro-monikered models carry a price-tag of CNY 4,998 (nearly Rs. 57,500) and CNY 2,998 (roughly Rs. 34,500) for their base configurations, respectively. The handsets are currently available for pre-order and will be up for grabs from May 13 onward.
- ZTE hosted a launch event today where it unveiled a range of products including the latest Axon smartphones, a Wi-Fi Router, and a smart camera.
- Of all the latest products, the Axon 40 Ultra is grabbing the headlines and for all the right reasons.
- It boasts a futuristic all-screen design along with premium hardware - a mix that is bound to attract buyers.
The Axon 40 Ultra sports an all-screen design with the selfie camera and fingerprint scanner concealed behind the display. The handset bears a 6.8-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2480 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1,500-nits of peak brightness. The Axon 40 Pro has a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED display with a punch-hole cut-out, a 144Hz refresh rate, and 1,000-nits of peak brightness.
The Axon 40 Ultra bears a triple camera setup with a 64MP (f/1.6, OIS) primary camera, a 64MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 64MP telephoto lens. The Axon 40 Pro has quad rear cameras including a 108MP (f/1.89) main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and 2MP macro as well as depth sensors. Both the smartphones have a 16MP front-facing camera.
The Axon 40 Ultra is fueled by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, paired with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage. A Snapdragon 870 SoC powers the Axon 40 Pro, with up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. The devices boot Android 12-based MyOS 12 and pack a 5,000mAh battery with 80W and 65W fast-charging, respectively.
The Axon 40 Ultra starts at CNY 4,998 (nearly Rs. 57,500) for its base configuration and goes up to CNY 7,298 (roughly Rs. 84,100) for its top-of-the-line model. The Axon 40 Pro has a price-tag of CNY 2,998 (nearly Rs. 34,500) for its base variant and goes all the way up to CNY 3,798 (roughly Rs. 43,800) for its top tier configuration.