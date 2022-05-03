Technology

This is how ZTE Axon 40 Ultra will look like

Written by Akash Pandey May 03, 2022, 06:51 pm 2 min read

ZTE Axon 40 Ultra may support 66W fast-charging

ZTE is all set to introduce its Axon 40 series of smartphones next week, which will likely include the 40, 40 Pro and 40 Ultra models. Previously, the Axon 40 Ultra's front side was captured via a live image and now, the rear panel design of the device has been revealed through an official-looking render posted online by a Chinese retailer.

Context Why does this story matter?

ZTE is known to adopt newer technologies, futuristic designs, and cutting-edge features for its premium smartphones.

The company has been improving its under-screen camera technology and we are set to see another iteration with the upcoming Axon 40 Ultra.

The handset will boast an avant-garde design and pack top-of-the-line hardware to mark its name in the global markets.

Design and display A QHD+ AMOLED display is expected

The ZTE Axon 40 Ultra will sport an all-screen design with 'waterfall' curved edges and incredibly skinny bezels. The selfie camera and the fingerprint scanner will be concealed behind the display. On the rear, there will be a rectangular camera module with triple lenses. The handset is likely to bear a QHD+ (1440x2560 pixels) AMOLED display with a 120Hz or higher refresh rate.

Information It could sport a 64MP main camera

The ZTE Axon 40 Ultra will have a triple rear camera arrangement that may comprise a 64MP primary sensor, a 64MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 64MP periscope lens. It will boast a single under-display selfie snapper but its details are unclear as of now.

Internals A Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC may power the device

The ZTE Axon 40 Ultra could be fueled by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, paired with up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage Under the hood, it should boot Android 12 and pack a 5,000mAh battery with support for 65W fast-charging technology. Connectivity options on the device should include 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, and a Type-C port.

Information ZTE Axon 40 Ultra: Pricing and availability

The pricing and availability details of the ZTE Axon 40 Ultra will be revealed at the time of its launch in China. It may start at CNY 4,750 (nearly Rs. 55,000).