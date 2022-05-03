Technology

OnePlus Nord 3 spotted on official India website; launch imminent

OnePlus Nord 3 spotted on official India website; launch imminent

Written by Akash Pandey May 03, 2022, 05:36 pm 2 min read

OnePlus Nord 3 could support a 150W fast-charging. Representative image. (Photo credit: OnePlus)

OnePlus may announce another Nord series smartphone in India. According to tipster Mukul Sharma, the brand is planning to introduce the Nord 3 model very soon. Though there is no official word regarding the smartphone, the appearance of its moniker on the official website suggests that it may arrive in the coming weeks. It could boast 150W fast-charging technology similar to OnePlus 10R.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Nord series has helped OnePlus cement its position in the mid-range segment and that's the reason why the brand is dedicated to adding new smartphones to this line-up.

The Indian market was recently treated to the Nord CE 2 Lite alongside 10R. Now the device, with the codename Meili, could arrive in the country as OnePlus Nord 3.

Design and display The smartphone could sport a 120Hz AMOLED display

The OnePlus Nord 3 is expected to have a centrally-aligned punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, and an in-display fingerprint reader. On the rear panel, it may get a triple camera arrangement along with an LED flash. The device could sport a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2412 pixels) AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and an aspect ratio of 20:9.

Information It may sport a 50MP main camera

The OnePlus Nord 3 could offer a 50MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP macro lens. The handset is said to have a 16MP front-facing camera for selfies.

Internals A MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC may power the device

The OnePlus Nord 3 might come with a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 chipset, with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. It should boot Android 12 with OxygenOS 12 on top and is said to be equipped with a 4,500mAh with 150W fast-charging. Connectivity options on the device should include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, and a Type-C port.

Information OnePlus Nord 3: Pricing and availability

The pricing and availability details of the OnePlus Nord 3 will be disclosed at the time of its launch. However, looking at the tipped specifications, the smartphone may carry a price-tag of around Rs. 35,000.