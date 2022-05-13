Technology

Here's how much Google Pixel 6a will cost in India

Written by Akash Pandey May 13, 2022, 03:04 pm 2 min read

Google Pixel 6a comes with a Titan M2 security co-processor (Photo credit: Google)

Google has already confirmed that its newly introduced Pixel 6a will be made available in India. But if we go by the latest tip-off from industry insider Yogesh Brar, the handset will debut in the country by July-end. It will be available through Flipkart. Brar has also claimed that the Pixel 6a will be priced at around Rs. 40,000 for its single configuration.

Context Why does this story matter?

Google has shied away from launching flagship Pixel smartphones in India. In fact, the last smartphone from the company here was the Pixel 4a which was introduced in August 2020.

People were expecting Pixel 5a to replace the aging 4a but that too didn't happen.

Hence, there is a lot of anticipation from Android purists who now look forward to the Pixel 6a.

Design and display

Google Pixel 6a is offered in Charcoal, Chalk, and Sage colors (Photo credit: Google)

The Google Pixel 6a has a punch-hole cut-out on the top center with noticeable bezels and an in-screen fingerprint reader. It also gets Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection and IP67 dust and water resistance. The handset has an aluminium frame with a dual-tone rear design and a full-width camera bar. It bears a 6.1-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) OLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate.

Camera

The Google Pixel 6a is equipped with dual rear cameras, including a 12.2MP (f/1.7) primary snapper and a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide sensor. On the front, the smartphone sports an 8MP (f/2.0) selfie camera.

Internals

The Google Pixel 6a is powered by a Google Tensor SoC built on 5nm architecture, paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It boots Android 12 out of the box and packs a 4,410mAh battery with 18W charging. For connectivity, the device offers support for 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, and a Type-C port.

Pricing and availability

In India, the Google Pixel 6a is tipped to bear a price-tag close to Rs. 40,000 for its 6GB/128GB model. It is likely to arrive in the country by the end of July and will be available for purchase via Flipkart. (Source: Yogesh Brar)